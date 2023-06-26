4 potential trades for Zion Williamson ft. Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and more

Following a string of events involving Zion Williamson, it has been rumored the New Orleans Pelicans could look to move on from the superstar forward. This is due to a mixture of drama and time missed with injuries.

If made available, Williamson will certainly garner a lot of calls from teams around the league looking for his services. Many teams have been linked to him amid these reports, so let's look at three potential trade packages.

3 trades for Zion Williamson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Zion Williamson to the Charlotte Hornets as Pelicans get a haul

Charlotte Hornets trade: P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, James Bouknight, 2025 1st round pick, 2026 1st round pick

New Orleans Pelicans trade: Zion Williamson

Charlotte pairs its franchise player LaMelo Ball with Zion Williamson to form a top duo in the NBA.

The Pelicans get solid young pieces and two valuable first-round picks in exchange for their superstar.

#2, Zion Williamson is shipped to Sacramento for a ton

Sacramento Kings trade: Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Davion Mitchell, 2024 2nd round pick (DAL), 2024 2nd round pick, 2025 1st round pick, 2025 2nd round pick (POR), 2026 1st round pick, 2027 1st round pick

New Orleans Pelicans trade: Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., Garrett Temple, Trey Murphy III

Sacramento mortgages a large part of its future to pair the superstar duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with Zion Williamson.

New Orleans receives a haul of picks from the Kings and a trio of solid players in Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, and Davion Mitchell.

#3, Zion Williamson and Jalen Green team up in Houston; Pelicans get young assets and picks

Houston Rockets trade: Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, TyTy Washington Jr., 2024 1st round pick (BKN), 2024 2nd round pick (OKC), 2025 1st round pick (BKN/OKC), 2025 1st round pick, 2025 2nd round pick, 2025 2nd round pick (MIN)

New Orleans Pelicans trade: Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, Kira Lewis Jr.

Houston sends six total picks to New Orleans and critical youthful players in Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Houston adds Zion to form a great trio in rookie Amen Thompson, rising star Jalen Green, and Zion Williamson.

#4, OKC swaps picks for Zion Williamson, setting Pelicans up for the near future

Oklahoma City Thunder trade: Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, 2024 1st round pick (HOU), 2024 1st round pick, 2025 1st round pick, 2025 1st round pick (PHI), 2025 2nd round pick (ATL)

New Orleans Pelicans trade: Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., Naji Marshall

The Thunder swoop in, using their draft assets to build a superstar duo in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Commands a good chunk of Oklahoma City's stockpile of draft picks, landing four first-round picks and a second-round pick.

Poll : 0 votes