LSU Tigers superstar forward, Angel Reese recently agreed with the actions of Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift, who threatened to take legal action against a student who tracks her private jet's landing and takeoff and posts them on X.

According to On3, $1.7 million NIL-worth Reese backed Swift on her Instagram, reposting the news with the caption:

"The amount of times this has happened to me is ridiculous..."

Jack Sweeney, a college student recently received a cease-and-desist letter from Swift's attorneys. He reportedly uses information obtained publicly from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sweeney apparently tracks the fuel usage of celebrities' and billionaires' private jets, and details the greenhouse gas emissions involved in every trip.

In a letter sent to "Verge," Sweeney explained the reasoning behind his actions:

“I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information,” Sweeney wrote.

A report by the Washington Post in 2022 detailed that Swift had the biggest carbon footprint from flying of all celebrities. Her representatives gave a short statement at the time, explaining:

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” the statement read.

However, Sweeney did not seem fazed by the threats of legal action, and in his letter to "VERGE," he shot down the defense by the popstar's lawyers.

“The statements by her team directly contradict each other,” Sweeney said. “This event is eerily similar to December 2022 when Musk tweeted he would take legal action against me.”

Angel Reese is no stranger to stalkers

Angel Reese is no stranger to celebrity status. After her explosion into the public's consciousness post leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship, she became too popular to attend physical classes and had to limit her movement.

In an interview with "Teen Vogue," Reese mentioned that she now takes online classes due to her celebrity status in Baton Rouge.

“I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had on not just women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women. Things have changed for me,” Angel Reese said.

"I didn’t think I was going to be on Shade Room every time I post something."

More than any other student-athlete, the outspoken Angel Reese knows the detriments of being famous, and how her life has changed in the space of a few months.