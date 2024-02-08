LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million according to On3, recently backed free agent Te'a Cooper on her X (formerly Twitter), retweeting a clip of Cooper practicing.

"so proud of you bby! WORKKKK," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

After winning the national championship last year, Reese revealed why she wears a legging on her left thigh to Nola.com and it had something to do with Te'a Cooper.

“I cover the scar for one, then my two players that I really admire, Te’a Cooper and A’ja Wilson, they also wear it, too,” Reese said. “So it’s swag. But I’ve used it to cover my scar.”

Angel Reese gifts the men's team

After winning the national championship last season, the LSU women's basketball team overshadowed the men's team, especially Angel Reese, who has become a pop icon by herself.

On Wednesday, she gifted the men's basketball team pairs of custom Beats by Dre headphones, the brand that she holds a lucrative NIL deal.

“I appreciate you guys for supporting me and supporting our team,” Reese said in the video. “Y’all have a lot of expectations and I know it’s hard, from the outside looking in, but I see everything you guys are doing."

The LSU men's team (12-9) go on the road to face off against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) on Wednesday.

Angel Reese, queen of trash talk

During last year's national championship game against Iowa, Angel Reese did John Cena's 'you can't see me' celebration to taunt Caitlin Clark.

Speaking to BET.com last year, Reese revealed why she takes part in trash talk and how it helps to grow the game.

"I don't think about it as being just me but I’m glad to play my part in helping to boost women's basketball," Reese said. "We want to gain as much respect as we can. Growing the game is what's important. I want little girls to know that they can do this and get to this point."

"I've always emphasized that. I mean, normalizing trash-talking, that's just something that a lot of people want to watch in women’s basketball. We can be competitive too. Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns told me, “Don't ever stop doing that. We love that. We love watching the game because of that.”