LSU Tigers superstar forward Angel Reese found herself in the storm of an online debate due to a controversial post after she registered 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Away from the trending debate she almost always seems to evoke, Reese promoted her new apparel line weeks after making history.

She recently became the first student-athlete to have her collection stocked by Dicks Sporting Goods, the biggest sporting retailer in the country, worth a whopping $11.7 billion.

Reese has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, according to On3, and on Monday, she posted a sale of her exclusive Bayou Barbie merchandise on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"IT GIRL SHIRTS. SHOP BECAUSE THESE ARE SO TEAAAA!!!"

Angel Reese talks financial literacy

Angel Reese has an incredible NIL portfolio, including some of the most recognizable brands in the country, like Reebok, AirBnb, Bose, ZOA Energy, Raising Canes and Amazon.

Reese spoke to AFROTECH about improving her financial literacy after the NIL deals started pouring in and her valuation skyrocketed.

“Prior to LSU, I never learned about taxes in school,” Reese said. “When I started partnering with brands for NIL deals, I was quickly educated about paying taxes and that the more money I made, the more money I owed in taxes at the end of the year.

“My financial advisor has been very helpful in this process, and so has LSU with the financial literacy training they provide for us while we are here at school, too.”

Reese is one of the most marketable student-athletes in college sports, and she also spoke about choosing which NIL deals to be a part of and the criteria she uses to make decisions.

“When partnering with a brand, the most important thing to me is that the product is something I truly love and use,” she added. “I know the people that I influence, and that look up to me value my words and opinions, so the campaign always needs to be true to me.

“I also know that all money isn’t good money, and if I don’t like the brand or don’t use the product, then I won’t work with that brand regardless of the money they want to offer me.”

Last year, Angel Reese acknowledged that her incredible rise to stardom had taken her by surprise. Still, she shows the maturity necessary to deal with the pressures of NIL money and sporting fame.