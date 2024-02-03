LSU Tigers superstar forward Angel Reese has had a challenging week after her team lost two consecutive games. The "Bayou Barbie" has been dealing with the losses by getting a new hairdo and revisiting old times.

On Thursday, Reese, with an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, reminisced about her unique NIL deal with popular actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's energy drink company, ZOA Energy. She was part of the first class of seven athletes chosen to market it.

At the time of the deal's signing in July, Angel Reese expressed her delight at being one of "Rock's Warriors."

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Reese said in a statement.

“ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock’s Warriors.”

Why was Angel Reese chosen by "The Rock"?

Angel Reese was joined by some of college sports' most marketable athletes to be part of Dwayne Johnson's Warriors' including Brock Bowers, Hansel Emmanuel, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, Amaya Gainer and Kam Kinchens.

Johnson explained why he chose that particular set of student-athletes to market his energy drink in a statement at the time.

“Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time,” The Rock said in a statement. “I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done.

“Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that’s why I’m super pumped about uniting all of The Rock’s Warriors under one roof.

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

When the deal was signed last year, Angel Reese was already one of the most marketable and talked about student-athletes. She is currently a pop icon of sorts, and the decision by Dwayne Johnson to pick her looks justified.