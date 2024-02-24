Angel Reese and LSU avenged Auburn with a 71-66 win. Auburn defeated the defending champions, LSU, on their first meetup, 67-62, to which Reese redeemed their victory.

It was a personal mission for Angel Reese, as she lost the ball to Tigers guard JaMya Mingo-Young, but this time she regained dominance and led her 13th-ranked team on the path to victory.

LSU v Vanderbilt

With 1.7 million as her NIL value (according to On3), the lady tigress does take things personally.

“It was tough,” said Angel Reese to the SEC Network broadcast.

“It was personal, obviously, because we lost to them the first time at their crib. They were coming back in here, and we knew what they had. They have feisty guards. Honesty Scott-Grayson, she’s a pro. She does what she does, and she does it at a high clip. I think we did a good job in the second half, containing her way better."

Angel Reese was having a tough time getting the ball back, but she sprung onto the court and took matters into her own hands.

“I needed the ball—I needed the touch, said Angel L. Reese. “I mean, I was dominating inside, and they couldn’t get me the ball, so I had to go get it and then try to make a play as best as I could. Me and coach have the kind of relationship where we can do that, so it was good.”

Also Read $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese drops cryptic message as LSU thrashes Auburn in 71-66 showdown: "THAT GET BACK A MF"

Angel Reese's fantastic display

As the clock wound down in the game, LSU found themselves in a precarious situation as Auburn consistently closed the gap to within one possession in the fourth quarter.

Mulkey's unwavering determination compelled her to reiterate her message to the team, leaning on the likes of Angel Reese and the other seasoned players to steer the train towards securing their 10th SEC victory of the year.

The sold-out arena added to the intense atmosphere, and Reese stated that it seemed like a must-win situation. Angel Reese recorded her 17th double-double of the season, scoring 25 points and 20 rebounds to go along with two assists.

Also Read: “Black queen” - Angel Reese's BF Cam'ron Fletcher gushes over LSU star via latest IG post