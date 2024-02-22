$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese makes major changes in her look as LSU star flaunts her redhead era

LSU forward Angel Reese recently registered a historic fiftieth double-double in Tigers colors during her team's recent 81-58 win against the Texas A&M Aggies registering 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Off the court, the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) recently showed off her new hairdo featuring a daring new look with red hair on her Instagram stories.

Angel Reese loves fashion

LSU sensation Angel Reese captured the public's attention due to her dominance on the court for the Tigers and her fashion choices and outspokenness off the court. Several times in the past, she has revealed her appreciation for fashion.

During a recent interview with former stylist Law Roach, Reese revealed her love for fashion and where it stemmed from.

"I love fashion and always wanted to be a model. I’m six foot, three inches, so I could be a model. I love taking pictures. My mom would be like, “You taking a hundred pictures just to post three on Instagram?” That’s just what I do. My grandma taught me: Never let nobody mess up your mascara, your nails, your lashes," Angel Reese said.

"You can be cute and go out there and still ball. So I’m trying to change the stereotype that women in sports can’t be girly and have fashion off the court. I love high fashion, and thrifting is my thing too. And I love you. I love how you put people together, I love everything that you’ve done with Zendaya."

Reese further revealed that as opposed to going shopping for herself as she did in the past, she has gone in a different direction as her status has grown to celebrity.

"Well, I can’t really shop everywhere because everything isn’t tall-girl friendly. I can’t just go in the mall and find things. So I go to wherever I can find shoes and find whatever fits together that I like and feel comfortable in. I work with a stylist right now because I am busy, and she’ll find cute outfits or things that I see on TikTok," Reese said.

Angel Reese listed her day-to-day priorities and fashion featured pretty high on the list.

“I'll do my basketball, my school, my photo shoots and everything, but I always make time for beauty. It’s something that is super important to me and something that I really love,” Reese said.

As dominant as she is on the court having just registered her sixteenth double-double this season in LSU colors against the Texas A&M Aggies, Angel Reese is also a force in the world of fashion.