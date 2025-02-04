$1.7 million NIL-valued Dylan Harper gives shoutout to $113.27 billion worth company for keeping him ready

Rutgers basketball freshman star Dylan Harper made a shoutout video to Nike, a sportswear brand with an estimated net worth of $113.27 billion, according to macrotrends. Harper posted the video on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Shoutout to Nike for keeping me ready 24/7," he said.

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper sends a shoutout to Nike on IG story. Image via @dylharpp

Harper signed an NIL deal with Nike in November alongside fellow Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey. The two are regarded as top picks for the 2025 NBA draft. According to On3, Harper is one of the most marketable athletes in the country, ranking inside the top 40 in NIL valuation at $1.7 million.

Dylan Harper nominated for Bob Cousy Award despite injury

Dylan Harper is out of the Rutgers team due to an ankle injury which may keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. However, he was named in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's top 10 candidates for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award.

"Dylan Harper has had a stellar freshman season at Rutgers averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists-per-game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. The Franklin Lakes native has played in 19 games this season. Harper has had some unbelievable moments having the first triple-double at Rutgers since 1983 in the win over Columbia, hitting the game-winner against Seton Hall, and having back-to-back 35-point plus performances at the Player’s Era Tournament in Las Vegas."

"Harper is a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and won the NCAA’s National Player of the Week this season,” the Scarlet Knights' website announced.

The annual award, which was named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary by recognizing the top point guard in Division I of men's college basketball. For this year, fans voting commences on Friday, which will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

The top 10 list will be cut down to five in March while the five finalists will be presented to Cousy, Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees to determine the winners.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Tristen Newton, Connecticut (2024); Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (2023); Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021); Ja Morant, Murray State (2019); Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018); Trey Burke, Michigan (2013); Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012); Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011); and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

