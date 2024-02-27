$1,700,000 NIL-valued Angel Reese rejoices as LSU star receives special gift from Beyonce’s Cècred - “THANK YOU TO THE QUEEN”

Angel Reese got a very special gift over the weekend. She began her Monday morning by sharing a story of her receiving a care package from Cècred by Beyonce. The gift itself seems to have been a touching detail by the Grammy Award-winning singer, as Reese thanked her for the present:

"WOW! THANK YOU TO THE QUEEN! I LOVEEEEE @BEYONCE @CECRED"

Cècred is a brand of hair products aimed at serving women with hairstyles different from traditional straight hair. Cècred is the personal project of Beyonce, who worked as an assistant hairdresser in her mother's salon as a young girl. The singing sensation shared (through Cècred's webpage) that her mother owned a salon, where she learned how difficult it could be to treat the hair of African American women.

Angel Reese says she's in no rush to go to WNBA

Angel Reese recently shared a short video with highlights of her time in Baton Rouge with a cryptic message implying she might stay for another year. Many have wondered why would she even want to stay for another year at the collegiate level. She has already won the national title, and her stock might not get any higher next year.

One of the reasons she might have for staying is the fact she's currently earning more money at the college level than she would earn at the WNBA. According to On3, Angel Reese currently holds $1.7 million in NIL value, which is well above the highest salary in the WNBA ($242,154). The player herself admitted last year she's in no rush to go pro:

" (I'm ) in no rush to go to the [WNBA]. The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.”

Angel Reese 2023-24 in numbers: Bayou Barbie stats

Angel Reese is currently averaging 19.1 points (32nd in the nation), 12.9 rebounds (2nd in the nation) and 2.5 assists per game. Her field goal percentage of 49.3% is 83rd in the country.

Her latest performance over the weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers was a respectable 11 points, 15 rebounds and three assits. She did score a whopping 25 points against Auburn last week.