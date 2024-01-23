LSU's Bayou Barbie and basketball star Angel Reese had built a reputation and name for herself in the circuit. She is currently one of the top women's college basketball players and has an NIL valuation of around a staggering $1.7 million. And the 21-year-old is not shy of flaunting her hard-earned fame and money and buying herself expensive things.

Recently, Angel Reese took to Instagram to share a post that contained different snaps of herself. Reese can be seen posing with a yellow hat, a chain around her necklace, and a fur handbag while also rocking a Balenciaga T-shirt which retails at around a whopping $1,390. She accompanied the post with the caption:

"Might run out of captions but never fits!"

After winning the national championship with LSU last year, Reese's reputation has shot up. Boasting millions of followers on Instagram, the 21-year-old has signed NIL deals with numerous brands such as Reebok, ZOA Energy and Amazon among others. This makes her the highest-earning women's basketball player in terms of NIL deals. Her teammate Flau'jae Johnson is the closest to her at $1.1 million.

She recently also collaborated with One1brands puffs in the One Puff challenge where players have to make no-look baskets. In the advertisement, she challenges her long-term boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Angel Reese opens up about the impact of NIL deals in her life

During an interview with PEOPLE, the LSU star opened up about how the rise of her NIL value and the opportunity to sign rich NIL deals has impacted her life. Angel Reese said she is making an example of herself that women of color can also go on to enjoy massive success with hard work and dedication.

"It’s cool because, one, you really don’t see black women doing a lot of deals, especially with a lot of these brands — so, just to see me being an example for a lot of young girls that look like me, and just giving them a point just to know that they can do it.

"It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me. I mean, it's a fast life I'm living. I think I have to mature quickly."

It will be interesting to see Reese's development and success once she starts her professional journey in the WNBA.

