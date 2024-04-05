LSU guard Hailey Van Lith recently entered the transfer portal for the second time in two years, a few days removed from the Tigers' disappointing Elite Eight loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Even after a difficult season where she has had to learn a new role and her statistics dipped, Van Lith was expected to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Her teammate, the $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese (as per On3), who recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, expressed her support for Van Lith on her Instagram stories.

"Love you killa," Reese wrote in the caption.

Hailey Van Lith had a tough season at LSU

Hailey Van Lith had to adapt to being the point guard for the LSU Tigers, away from being a shooting guard for the Louisville Cardinals. After LSU lost in the Elite Eight, coach Kim Mulkey praised her efforts at learning a new role.

“Hailey Van Lith came to LSU after being an abundant shooter,” Mulkey said. “Shot it a lot at Louisville. Had great success. Was on good teams. But she graduated in three years with a finance degree. She wanted to experience all the things I guess she saw from afar with our championship last year.”

Her overall statistics from last year have taken a dip. This year, she averaged 11.6 points on 37.8% shooting from the field, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Last year, she averaged 19.7 points on 41.1% shooting from the floor, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Mulkey highlighted the brave decision that Van Lith had taken by leaving a program where she was the only star to join the national champions with a stacked roster to learn a new position.

“Forever indebted to Hailey and her unselfish play to come to LSU, to play with a lot of great players and learn a new position,” Mulkey said.

Those numbers dropped to 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists during the NCAA Tournament, and in no game did she struggle more than the one against the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of a huge audience.

She couldn't deal with Hawkeyes' record-breaking star Caitlin Clark, who had the freedom of the court all night and dropped 41 points on the Tigers. Van Lith registered nine points on 20% shooting from the field, one rebound and one assist.

Before she opted for the LSU Tigers, Hailey Van Lith was recruited by the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Stanford Cardinal.

