LSU basketball star Angel Reese announced her departure from college basketball to the WNBA in extravagant fashion, with a lavish photo shoot in Vogue Magazine.

She revealed that she got the idea for the shoot from retired tennis star Serena Williams, who used a Vogue splash to announce her retirement in September 2022.

On an episode of "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna," the former tennis star worth $290 million (as per Forbes) complimented the LSU star on her inventive and niche fashion choices.

“I loved her outfit. That's the first thing I saw, and I had an outfit like that too. It’s super exciting to stick here and just to inspire a woman and, you know, inspire this whole group of amazing athletes that can look beautiful and still be fierce. That was always about, how do I look beautiful and still be fierce at the same time?” Williams said.

Expand Tweet

Reese replied to the comments by Williams by reposting them on her Instagram stories.

"Wow! Thank you so much! Such an inspiration!" Reese captioned her stories.

Angel Reese's IG stories

Angel Reese gets backlash from popular analyst

After a record 9.9 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2023 NCAA tournament championship game pitting Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the forward's life has never been the same.

After the Tigers lost 94-87 to the Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament, Reese had an emotional postgame news conference highlighting the difficult moments she endured over the past year.

During an episode of "SPEAK," Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho lambasted the LSU star for her comments and implied that Reese had brought the criticism upon herself arguing that her 'in-your-face attitude' was the cause of her problems.

“Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and, Angel Reese, you’re self-proclaimed to be the villain. Shoutout to you because you were the second-best basketball player on the court [against Iowa], and it was not close,” Acho said.

“You can’t, under any circumstances, go to the podium and now try to ask for individuals to give you sympathy. Nobody has sympathy for the villain. You painted the bullseye on your back. Why are you surprised when people shoot at you?”

Expand Tweet

The LSU star found herself in the middle of serious discourse about how fans perceive and treat student-athletes, with the LSU star bearing the brunt of online commentary.

Angel Reese has broken several glass ceilings for female student-athletes and repeatedly claimed that the good and bad aspects of her personality should be embraced.