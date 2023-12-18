"100 percent no": Legendary coach Rick Pitino shuts down talks of Gonzaga’s possible move to the Big East Conference

The landscape of college basketball always has interesting storylines. Recent talks about Gonzaga potentially joining the Big East Conference have created debate among big names in basketball.
Well-known coach Rick Pitino has said that Gonzaga won't make that move. Pitino's strong view adds complexity to the ongoing talks about whether the Bulldogs might leave the West Coast Conference for the very tough Big East.
In a recent exchange with NJ Advance Media, Pitino left no room for ambiguity regarding his position on Gonzaga joining the Big East. Responding to questions following St. John's commanding victory over Fordham, Pitino emphatically said:
"100 percent, no."
The coach voiced reluctance to fly far, noting strain on athletes. Pitino criticizes realignment and travel, neglecting women and minor sports.
"They don’t even care about women’s sports, minor sports. They’re just saying you’ve gotta travel, so everybody’s going to be sitting in an airport with their flight delayed while football and basketball are taking their private planes."
Pitino dismisses Gonzaga joining the Big East Conference, resisting beyond his own preferences. He suggests UConn's Dan Hurley, backing the move, should instead switch conferences.
Though potentially strengthening basketball, Pitino holds firm against this "absurd trend" in college athletics.
"I think it’s the most absurd thing what’s going on in the world of college sports. It’s totally absurd."
Gonzaga's potential impact on the Big East Conference
While Pitino strongly opposes Gonzaga joining the Big East across sports, he indicates openness to consider if they join just for basketball.
Hurley recognizes the potential of bringing in a program of Gonzaga's quality to the Big East Conference. He sees it bolstering the league's competitiveness, TV deals, and basketball prestige overall.
"If we could get a program of Gonzaga’s caliber to come into the Big East, obviously we could really use another big-time program to strengthen the league, the TV contracts and everything that goes into it," said Hurley.
"It would certainly be worth it just for the basketball boost that it would give to our confernence"
Big East chief Val Ackerman has strongly pushed for Gonzaga's addition, stressing how the university's basketball priorities, size and finances match the conference's principles.
Ackerman sees Gonzaga as an ideal conference member, underlining the possible gains for both:
"There’s no better fit for Gonzaga than the Big East," said Ackerman. "If you look at the kind of school they are, basketball focus, their enrollment, their budget, it’s totally on point"
The Big East Conference remains interested in Gonzaga even as discussions with the Big 12 continue. Ackerman attending the recent UConn-Gonzaga game shows the conference's strong interest in the Bulldogs.
By bringing in Gonzaga, a strong program, the already mighty Big East in college basketball could further cement its reputation.
