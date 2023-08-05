Who are the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees?

The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame was held on September 11, 2021 in Springfield, Massachusetts and inducted 16 basketball players in the prestigious distinction.

Here are some notable NBA personalities that were part of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame:

#1. Chris Bosh

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drafted by the Toronto Raptors, Bosh won two championships with the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the early 2010s. His career averages are 19.2 pointed, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Chris Bosh was an 11-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and his jersey has been retired by the Heat.

#2. Paul Pierce

The 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Paul Pierce was the face of the Boston Celtics in the 2000s and won a championship and NBA Finals MVP in 2008. He was a 10-time NBA All-Star and was also named as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

#3. Ben Wallace

The four-time NBA defensive player of the year, Ben Wallace was an undrafted player in the 1996 NBA draft. 'Big Ben' was the centerpiece of the 2004 Detroit Pistons that were considered as heavy underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

#4. Chris Webber

Known as one of the Michigan Wolverines' Fab Five, Chris Webber entered the NBA as the 1st overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft. He was a five-time NBA All-Star who is well known for his time with the Sacramento Kings from 1998-2005.

#5. Toni Kukoc

The Croatian basketball player has been known to be the sixth man of the 1996-1998 Chicago Bulls that won a three-peat. He has carved his name as one of the best European players to enter the NBA and paved the way for more international athletes to come to the league.

Other notable names in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame

Here is the complete list of players, coaches and officials that were also part of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame:

Rick Adelman (Coach)

Lauren Jackson (Player)

Yolanda Griffith (Player)

Jay Wright (Coach)

Bill Russell (Coach)

Val Ackerman (Contributor)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (Contributor)

Howard Garfinkel (Contributor)

Clarence Jenkins (Player)

Pearl Moore (Player)

Bob Dandridge (Player)

The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame was the second class to be inducted on the same year. The 2020 Hall of Fame was enshrined on May 15, 2021 and featured the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)