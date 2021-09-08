NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Top 5 Moments of Chris Bosh's career

Chris Bosh was one of the premier big men of the NBA. He was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the 2003 NBA Draft alongside some elite company such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

Over the course of an illustrious thirteen years in the NBA, Bosh played for the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat. He joined LeBron and Wade in the Heat in 2010, ushering in the Big Three era for Miami. With Miami, Bosh went on to become a two-time NBA champion while playing a significant role in all of their title runs.

During his time in the NBA, Chris Bosh was also a 11-time All-Star. His career was tragically cut short due to a life-threatening diagnosis of multiple blood clots in his lungs. He had to sit out the rest of the 2015-16 season after playing 53 games because of the diagnosis.

After buying out his contract to make sure he focuses on his health, Bosh officially retired in 2019 and the Miami Heat retired his jersey.

One of the best big men of his generation and the prototype for a stretch big man, Chris Bosh played the game with a lot of heart and effort. With a deserved entry into the NBA's Hall of Fame class of 2021, here is a look back at the top five moments of Chris Bosh's career.

#5 Chris Bosh shoots three-consecutive threes in a comeback vs Charlotte

In the game against the Charlotte Bobcats, the reigning champions found themselves in a position to lose while all their stars were on the floor.

After a lackadaisical performance for the majority of the game, the Heat were down by five points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. The onus to lead the team to a win was taken up by Chris Bosh.

As the Heat suddenly turned up their defense, Bosh would kickstart their offense. Finding himself in his hot spot at the top of the key, Bosh would roll out to the perimeter just in time for his teammates to find him. Same spot. Same result.

Bosh squeaked in the first three, but the next two that followed were absolutely pure as the Heat stole the game from the Bobcats 99-98. Bosh scored 22 points for the game, getting 13 in the fourth quarter.

#4 Chris Bosh hangs a career-high 44 points on Milwaukee

ON THIS DAY (Jan. 20, 2010), Chris Bosh dropped a CAREER-HIGH 44 PTS on 58% (15-26) shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks! pic.twitter.com/P9EnwA2FsQ — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 20, 2020

Although the Toronto Raptors lost in this game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Bosh put on a stellar offensive performance on the 20th of January in 2010.

Bosh started the game hot. After a tough turnaround fadeaway in the early moments of the game, he found his footing in the midrange. Teammates Jarret Jack and Jose Calderon would find Bosh in his sweet spots.

Chris Bosh went to work for this game as the Raptors struggled to get their rhythm going. Bosh scored 44 points for the game on 57.7% from the field while getting 12 rebounds and four assists in the process. He also shot 93.3% from the charity stripe.

