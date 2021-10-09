3 ways in which Ben Wallace's appointment to the Detroit Pistons' front office can elevate them in the 2021-22 NBA season and beyond

The Detroit Pistons have continued to add pieces to the puzzle in an effort to speed up their re-build. After another impressive strategic offseason of adding some young talent to their roster, it looks as if the Pistons are now bringing in a familiar face to help out in the front office. Shams Charania reported today that the Detroit Pistons will bring in former Pistons Hall of Famer Ben Wallace for a front office role.

It's been a big offseason for the former Detroit Pistons legend. After Ben Wallace represented the Pistons at the Draft Lottery, in which Detroit won the first overall selection, he was also honored as a member of the NBA Hall of Fame. It was also reported that Wallace had been helping out some of the young Pistons players with their development on the court. Let's take a look at what the news could mean for the Detroit Pistons organization moving forward.

How Can Ben Wallace Impact the Detroit Pistons organization?

Hall of Famer Ben Wallace will now focus his effort on helping the Pistons young roster

It's always a smart decision to bring back a familiar face to an NBA organization. For the Pistons, who are slowly trying to make the smart moves necessary to accelerate their re-building efforts, it's another step in the right direction. Ben Wallace was one of the most respected players to come through the Detroit Pistons organization. Here are three reasons why Ben Wallace can help the Pistons move forward.

#3 Respect

Ben Wallace won for the city of Detroit and now he plans to give back more to this organization.

Ben Wallace was a player who played the game with passion and contagious intensity on a nightly basis. After becoming the first undrafted player to make it to the Hall of Fame, there's no doubt that Wallace will have the respect of players for years to come. That type of presence won't go unnoticed, as Wallace built a reputation over the course of his career as a player with a relentless worth ethic. Now the Pistons organization gets to surround their young core of talent with a player who worked his way into becoming one of the best defensive players of his era.

