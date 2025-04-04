$12 million worth Dawn Staley makes bold claim for Bree Hall’s defensive abilities

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are having a stellar campaign. On Sunday, the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks defeated the No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils 54-50 in their Elite Eight matchup.
As the defending national champions now qualify for the Final Four of the 2025 March Madness, South Carolina is looking to defend their throne via the stellar defense of players like Bree Hall. During her media availability on Thursday, Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), shared how great Hall's defense truly is:
"She's definitely underrated as a defender. I think our game, sometimes, looks at stats. I mean she's not one that's going to steal the ball. She's one that's going to give your top scorer shooting at an inefficient clip. And, that's her claim to fame. I think, over the years, she's gotten more confident now. She's got more intrigue with how to shut people down," she shared.
"Okay, if she does this, she's asking a lot of questions about defense and positioning and what she should do in these situations, and she's really locked in when it comes to that side because she knows that she's got to do her part. And that part is a big part that we rely on to get wins," Staley added.
Dawn Staley went on to give Hall some very high praise:
"She's in my top five in my 25 years of coaching."
On the 2024-2025 campaign, Hall is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest for the Gamecocks as she looks to be an X-factor for her team to win the national title.
Bree Hall is looking to win her third national title with Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks
Bree Hall is in her senior year of collegiate basketball and is aiming to win her third national championship. The Dayton, Ohio native was a part of her team's 2022 and 2024 national title runs. Whether or not Hall plays out a fifth and final year of college hoops in the 2025-2026 campaign, she is looking to win it all a third time this season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks, as a whole, are now preparing for their NCAA Final Four matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Friday, April 4, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are aiming to win their fourth national title in program history, a repeat of last year's triumph.
