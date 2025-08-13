$12 million worth Dawn Staley and South Carolina coaching staff guess different abbreviations in fun game 

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her coaching staff are preparing for the upcoming season while also engaging in recreational activities. They recently participated in an abbreviation-guessing game during their leisure time.In an Instagram reel posted by the Gamecocks, Staley and her staff took turns deciphering some common acronyms used by the younger generation. &quot;IYKYK ... or sometimes you don't,&quot; the Instagram caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video began with Staley, whose net worth is estimated at $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), successfully identifying the acronym &quot;BRB&quot; (be right back). She then left the frame, humorously demonstrating the abbreviation's meaning. Lisa Boyer, the team's associate head coach, also correctly guessed &quot;BRB.&quot; The next abbreviation was &quot;LMS&quot; (let me see), which was not quite challenging for the participants, as they all quickly identified it. Staley couldn't figure out &quot;MBN (must be nice),&quot; and when the answer was revealed, she expressed her unfamiliarity with the phrase. &quot;I ain't know that. I ain't never used that one forever,&quot; she said. &quot;'Must be nice.' I've never used it, but I'll add it.&quot;Surprisingly, all the coaches, including the newly joined assistant coach Wendale Farrow, were familiar with &quot;LOML (love of my life).&quot; &quot;Love of my life. Need one of those,&quot; Farrow said.For the next abbreviation, &quot;OOO&quot; (out of office), Staley doubted that people even used it. &quot;These people don’t use these. I’m convinced people don’t use 'O-O-O', no, out of the office,&quot; Staley said. &quot;That’s what regular 9-to-5 jobs have. In athletics, we’re always in the office, always in the office, 'A-I-O'. Do people use that?&quot; Dawn Staley remembers growing up in North Philly and finding purpose through basketball Dawn Staley came on &quot;CBS Mornings&quot; to talk about her new book, &quot;Uncommon Favor,&quot; last week. In the episode, Gayle King read aloud a passage from the book, after which Staley revealed more about her deep connection to basketball from an early age. &quot;Growing up in the projects in North Philly, you're either going to have a life of whatever that community is, or you can choose a life of sports,&quot; Staley said. &quot;And I chose sports, and I chose sports so much that I absolutely loved what it gave me. &quot;It gave me confidence. It gave me competitiveness. It gave me perseverance because I was the only girl in my neighborhood playing. And I had no alternative motives,&quot; she added. Dawn Staley started her career playing for Virginia before being selected in the WNBA draft by the Charlotte Sting in 1999. She also represented the United States in several international competitions, winning three Olympic gold medals. Later, she transitioned into coaching, leading South Carolina to three national championships.