$13 million worth Tom Izzo shares Steve Alford’s “all time” greatest message about Michigan State’s special culture

Michigan State men's basketball head coach, Tom Izzo, has built one of the most respected programs in college basketball. Additionally, Nevada coach Steve Alford believes it stands above the rest. Recently, Izzo revealed on Instagram that he received what he called one of the "all-time" greatest messages from Alford.

Over the weekend, Izzo shared the text he received from Alford, which praised Michigan State's culture.

"You've got the best culture in college basketball by a lot. Whenever you get frustrated, appreciate what you got, because nobody has it."

For Izzo, the message from Alford held deep meaning. While the Spartans' achievements, records and championships stand tall, he believes that culture is the most valuable part of his legacy.

With an estimated net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Izzo has cemented his place among the college basketball's elite coaches. He has been part of the program since 1995 and has led Michigan State to eight Final Fours and a national championship in 2000.

Currently the No. 2-ranked in the Big Ten, the Spartans hold an overall record of 19-4. Their upcoming matchup against Indiana presents a full-circle moment for Izzo. Nearly 29 years ago, his first Big Ten victory came against the Hoosiers, with the legendary Bob Knight on the opposite sideline. Now, Izzo is now set to break Knight's record for the most Big Ten wins (353).

Tom Izzo remains humble after tying Knight's record with a win over Oregon

Tom Izzo's ability to sustain success for nearly three decades speaks volumes about his leadership. Beyond wins and records, he has instilled character and a winning mentality in Michigan State's program. Despite nearing the milestone of equaling the most wins in the Big Ten, he remains humble.

"I've got an extra year than Bob does. I'm dumb enough to stay around; he left early," Izzo told the media after the game against Oregon.

As he prepares to make history against Indiana, the trust and admiration from peers like Steve Alford serve as a testament to the culture he has cultivated—one that will leave a lasting impact on college basketball.

