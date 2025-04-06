$14 Million rich Ken Jeong reveals plight as Cooper Flagg, Duke choke in Final Four vs Kelvin Sampson's Houston

The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils lost 70-67 to the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday. The Blue Devils fell short of the national championship game despite having the talents of Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel in their ranks.
The Blue Devils held a 6.0-point lead at halftime and a commanding 9.0-point lead with three minutes remaining in the game. Coach Kelvin Sampson's team then mounted a comeback for the ages to pull off the epic win and book their passage to the national championship game against the dominant Florida Gators.
After the game, $14 million worth actor Kim Jeong (as per Celebrity Net Worth) who is a Duke alum reacted with shock when he was interviewed on the court at the Alamodome.
"This doesn't even feel real right now," Jeong said.
Ken Jeong did his pre-med studies at Duke and graduated in 1990. He then obtained his medical degree from the Blue Devils' rivals, North Carolina in 1995. While a sophomore at Duke, Jeong took acting classes.
Over the years, the actor has continued to be an ardent Duke fan and regularly attends Blue Devils games to support them.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer stunned by his team's loss
The Duke Blue Devils entered the game as (-5.5) favorites to win over the Houston Cougars. For most of the game, they played like favorites, holding the lead for 33:49 minutes of the contest.
During his postgame news conference, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer was stunned by how the game turned out after his team spurned a healthy lead.
“Well, it’s hard to process still,” Scheyer said. “I thought our guys did an incredible job the whole game. I thought we had some good looks. Didn’t finish. You have to give Houston a ton of credit.
"And still, even with that, we had the lead with under a minute to go. I couldn’t be more proud – I’m not about to hang our head. This is part of it."
“You’ve got to handle the wins, and you’ve got to handle the losses, too. And in a moment like this, we were this close. We felt we were the best team. The best team tonight was Houston. Hats off to them.”
The Blue Devils will be left ruing a huge missed opportunity to reach their first national championship game since the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski retired in 2019.
