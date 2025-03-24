$165,000,000 worth James Harden shares 5-word reaction to HC Molly Miller joining alma mater Arizona State

Former NBA MVP James Harden shared a five-word reaction on social media to welcome newly appointed Arizona State women's basketball coach Molly Miller to his alma mater.

Harden, whose net worth is pegged at $165,000,000 per CelebrityNetWorth, wrote a simple yet meaningful post on X welcoming the former Grand Canyon coach to Tempe.

"Welcome to the Valley MM! 🔱," the LA Clippers guard wrote on X.

The 38-year-old Miller will try to bring her success with Division II schools Drury and Grand Canyon to Arizona State. She replaced Natasha Adair, who was relieved of her duties earlier this month after going 29-62 in three seasons.

Harden played two seasons for the Sun Devils from 2007-09, helping the team qualify for the 2009 NCAA Tournament. He was named Pac-10 Player of the Year and won his second All-Pac-10 first-team selection during that season.

Following the 2009 March Madness, Harden declared his eligibility for the NBA draft, where he was picked No. 3 by the OKC Thunder. In 16 NBA seasons, the player known for his scoring and playmaking abilities and his long beard tallied averages of 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Molly Miller takes her talents to Big 12 with Arizona State coaching gig

Molly Miller will bring her coaching skills to the Big 12 next season after a dominant 2024-25 season with GCU, where she led the Lopes to the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament double.

ASU president Michael Crow was thrilled with Miller's hiring. He expects their newly hired bench tactician will help the Sun Devils rise to national prominence starting next year.

“We are excited to have Coach Miller join us and restore women’s basketball to national prominence,” Crow said (per the Sun Devil Athletics website). “For us, it is about attaining the highest level of competition possible with high achieving student athletes.”

For her part, Miller expressed excitement about handling Arizona State's women's basketball program. She hopes to help the school build a successful, strong team that the Sun Devil community can be proud of.

"Their vision for the program's future aligns perfectly with my own, and I am eager to work alongside them to build a championship-caliber team both on and off the court," she said.

The Big 12 is stacked with traditional powerhouses Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, West Virginia, TCU and Iowa State, plus emerging schools Utah, Colorado and Arizona.

