Former Grand Canyon HC Molly Miller sends heartfelt message to fans ahead of Arizona State move

Grand Canyon's women's basketball coach, Molly Miller, is moving past the Lopes. She joined the program in 2020 and has contributed significantly to its success and popularity. Her move comes in light of the head coaching role at Arizona State. The details of her new arrangement are yet to be revealed as both sides have currently agreed in principle for the hire.

With that, Miller posted a heartfelt goodbye message to the Antelopes and the GCU on X. She thanked the university and god for her time with the institution and promised to cherish the memories in the message. The post also showcases her pictures with the mascot, fans, her team and others.

"Thank you, Lope Nation!," she captioned the post.

Molly Miller's exit comes after leading Grand Canyon to a one-of-a-kind season. They opened the 2024-25 campaign by splitting the first four games. The Lopes then remained undefeated in the regular season, mounting a 27-0 run.

GCU defeated Utah Tech, Utah Valley and UT Arlington in the Western Athletic Conference tournament to lift its first-ever WAC championship.

They faced Baylor in the NCAA tournament, sustaining only its third loss of the season. The Antelopes led in the first quarter but the Bears flipped the script before the break.

Molly Miller orchestrated an early win over Arizona State this season

Molly Miller will replace Natasha Adair in her role with the Arizona State. Adair led the Sun Devils to a 10-22 losing run this year, including an early season 70-59 loss to Miller's roster.

The Lopes and the ASU met in November 2024, where Adair's team opened with a 10-point lead. It maintained a nine-point separation at the break before Alyssa Durazo-Frescas and Tiarra Brown put the team on their backs.

Miller's halftime adjustment forced 14 turnovers from Arizona State and restricted them to 17 points in the second half. On the other hand, the Antelopes posted 37 points in the stretch.

Molly Miller began her head coaching career in 2014 with her alma mater, Drury University. She earned two WBCA DII Coach of the Year awards during her six years with the school before earning the role at Grand Canyon. She has a 117-36 overall coaching record.

