Geno Auriemma's third-ranked UConn Huskies captured their fifth consecutive Big East Tournament title on Monday, defeating the 22nd-ranked Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. The UConn coach heaped praise on freshman Sarah Strong during the award ceremony.

Strong was one of three players to score in double figures for the Huskies. She recorded 13 points and four assists in 35 minutes, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed 11 rebounds to record her third consecutive double-double in the tournament as the Huskies claimed their 23rd Big East Tournament championship,

Strong was a menace on defense, tying her career-high with six steals. She also racked up three blocks.

Geno Auriemma, who has a net worth of $18 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, lauded Strong in his postgame speech, saying that she lived up to the high expectations placed on her. He compared Strong to Paige Bueckers, who also dominated for the Huskies in her freshman season years ago.

"It’s hard for a freshman to come in and play here in this program,” Auriemma said. “There are so many great players who have come before you. The expectations were incredibly high, the bar set so high."

"You get overwhelmed by it, it takes time to get used to it. And I think, like Paige did a few years ago, Sarah came in and embraced that way from the beginning, from the very first game."

Paige Bueckers steps up for Geno Auriemma in Big East Tournament win over Creighton

Paige Bueckers impressed in the championship game, scoring 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She shot 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks to guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers came close to matching Strong's double-double feat, collecting eight rebounds in 38 minutes. She also had three assists, two steals and two blocks. Bueckers became the first player to win the Big East Tournament's Most Outstanding Player award three times.

Bueckers averaged 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the tournament. She dropped 20 points in the quarterfinals against St. John's and recorded 23 points in the semifinal win over Villanova.

Azzi Fudd also stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the final, scoring 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. She shot 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

