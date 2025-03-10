"I confuse her more than I help her": Geno Auriemma on pushing Paige Bueckers to be more selfish and their evolving relationship

Geno Auriemma reflected on how his relationship with Paige Bueckers has evolved after the UConn Huskies defeated Villanova 82-54 in the Big East semifinal on Sunday. The coach has openly asked Bueckers to be more aggressive on offense, especially since the program's 2024 Final Four defeat to Iowa.

After Bueckers dropped 12 second-quarter points for a 47-37 halftime lead, Auriemma was asked whether he still feels the need to steer the star guard in that direction.

"She knows by now, we've evolved in our relationship," Auriemma said. "I think she takes everything I say as a suggestion so I got to cross my fingers and hope it lands in the right place." [18:28]

"Don't get me wrong I think it's great because she's the one that can have that kind of impact ... I think she just instinctively has to know these things."

Despite his desire for Paige Bueckers to be aggressive, Geno Auriemma shared that he wanted her to share the ball more in the second half, contradicting his previous message.

"I said you don't piss the ball enough, the other guys didn't even get to touch the ball in the second quarter. I said it's not how you want to play basketball. So, I confuse her more than I help her."

Bueckers took only three shot attempts in the second half and dished three dimes, impacting nine points.

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong lead UConn to the Big East championship

Paige Bueckers led with a quick 23 points and six assists on 10 of 17 shooting. Sarah Strong garnered her second consecutive Big East tournament double-double with 20 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks on 8 of 14 shooting.

The two allowed Villanova to hang around till the first 15 minutes, after which UConn established a constant double-digit lead throughout the game.

The Wildcats now await Selection Sunday (Mar. 16), hoping to earn a bid for the NCAA tournament. Paige Bueckers and Co. will hope to clinch their fifth-consecutive Big East title against Creighton at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday.

UConn faced the Bluejays on Feb. 27 in the regular season, defeating them 72-53. Sarah Strong led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Bueckers dropped 15 points and seven assists.

