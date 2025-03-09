Paige Bueckers and the third-ranked UConn Huskies advanced to the finals of the 2025 Big East Tournament on Sunday, crushing the Villanova Wildcats 82-54 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The UConn star brought the intensity early, engaging in trash talk as she caught fire in the first half of the semifinal matchup.

Bueckers got hot early against the Wildcats, scoring 21 points in the first half. The TV broadcast caught her exchanging words with opponents after knocking down a 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the second quarter.

"F**k tyou talking about?!" Bueckers said as she upped her scoring output to 18 points.

UConn benefited from Paige Bueckers' first-half explosion, grabbing a 47-37 lead at the break. TheThe Huskies cruised to victory from there, securing their 14th straight appearance in the Big East Tournament final.

Paige Bueckers gets offensive help from Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd in Villanova rout

Paige Bueckers finished the game with 23 points to lead all scorers. She shot 10-for-17, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. The senior guard also had six assists, one rebound and one block in 33 minutes.

Sarah Strong provided offensive support, scoring 20 points in 28 minutes. The freshman forward shot 8-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. It was the 11th time this season that Strong has scored at least 20 points in a game.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (#21) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Maddie Burke (23) in the first half of their Big East semifinal clash at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo: Imagn

Strong also dominated the boards, grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds to record her eighth double-double of the season. She added four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Azzi Fudd added 14 points for the Huskies, who will next face the Creighton Bluejays in the finals on Monday..

UConn pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Villanova 17-6 to extend its lead to 64-43 entering the fourth. The Wildcats never cut the deficit to single digits, as the Huskies remained on course for their fifth straight Big East Tournament title.

