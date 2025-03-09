Paige Bueckers addresses 3pt shooting struggles after UConn beats St John's in Big East Tournament

Paige Bueckers and the third-ranked UConn Huskies advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 Big East Tournament on Saturday, recording a 71-40 victory over the St. John's Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Bueckers' performance was far from perfect, though, as she missed all four of her 3-point attempts in the quarterfinals.

A reporter asked Bueckers in the postgame press conference how she adjusted with her long shots not falling against St. John's. The UConn star explained that the key was her remaining aggressive on the offensive end despite her shooting struggles from deep.

"Just trying to take what the defense was giving me, them playing blue or drop coverage quite a bit," Paige Bueckers said (Timestamp 2:10). "Let me get to my spot more and then just trying to stay aggressive, continue to keep moving, looking for my shot even if the three is not falling."

"Try to get different ways to score. My teammates did a great job of getting me open, setting great screens for me and helping me find that. So, just trying to take what the defense gives."

Paige Bueckers punished St. John's defense with a mix of midrange jumpers and layups, shooting 9-for-12 from the 2-point area. She finished the contest with a game-high 20 points. She also contributed in other departments, recording five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes of action.

Bueckers is shooting 40.8% on 3-pointers this season, a slight dip from the 41.6% she shot from beyond the arc last season.

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong provide offensive support to Paige Bueckers in win over St. John's

It was the first time since the win over Butler on Feb. 22 that Paige Bueckers has scored at least 20 points in a game. Two other players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who will next face the Villanova Wildcats in the semifinals on Sunday.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half of their Big East Tournament quarterfinal clash at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo: Imagn

Azzi Fudd scored 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting. She also struggled from beyond the arc, missing five of her six 3-point attempts. Fudd also had two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes.

Sarah Strong stepped up for coach Geno Auriemma, scoring 10 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to record her seventh double-double of the season. She shot 3-for-8 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. She also made her presence felt on the defensive end, racking up three blocks and one steal.

