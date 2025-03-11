“A difference-maker on the court defensively”: College hoops fans in awe of Azzi Fudd as Paige Bueckers’ UConn dominates vs Creighton

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are Big East Tournament champions once again. The third-ranked UConn Huskies claimed their fifth straight championship on Monday, beating the 22nd-ranked Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fudd and Bueckers combined for 37 points in the championship game. It was Fudd's play on the defensive end, however, that fans raved about during the contest. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Fudd's stellar performance on defense.

"Azzi Fudd has been a difference maker on the court defensively the entire tournament," one fan wrote.

"Azzi Fudd 1Q Defense >>> Flashes to the paint to force Brake to pick up her pivot…twice. Allows Strong to get the steals both times. Prevents Maly from breaking the paint and fights through Brake’s screen to contest Jensen’s 3PT. Box score won’t reflect her impact," one fan pointed out.

"Azzi Fudd has been brilliant defensively for the Huskies in each of the team's tournament games," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"Can someone please tell me why Azzi Fudd isn’t being mentioned in these All American conversations? She has had 30 point games, don’t sleep on her," one fan shared.

"PSA combining for 50 out of 70 points… and that’s not points they assisted on. Oh maaaaan we gonna go crazy in the tourney with Paige being Paige, Sarah killing the boards, and Azzi knocking down shots," one fan posted.

"All I gotta say is Azzi’s defence was great this game. Gave what she needed on both ends. Paige and Sarah terrific as always! Defence was great! And the energy was amazing! Can’t wait to have Aubrey back!" one fan tweeted.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd deliver for UConn in win over Creighton

Three players scored in double figures for the UConn Huskies, who won their 23rd Big East Tournament title. Paige Bueckers led UConn in scoring, dropping 24 points. She shot 7-for-14, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. She was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all of her seven attempts.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the Connecticut Huskies gets the loose ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half during the championship game of the Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 10, 2025. Photo: Getty

Fudd and Sarah Strong also stepped up for coach Geno Auriemma, each scoring 13 points. Fudd shot 4-for-10, including 3-for-8 from the 3-point area. Strong grabbed 11 rebounds to record her third double-double in the Big East Tournament.

