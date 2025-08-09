$20 million worth Dan Hurley provides optimistic update on injured UConn star Malachi Smith 

UConn coach Dan Hurley offered a positive update on guard Malachi Smith, whose injury recovery has been closely watched by Huskies fans and reporters ahead of the upcoming season. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hurley, who is worth $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, praised Smith’s progress and expressed excitement about his expected role with the Huskies during the 2025-26 season.

Malachi Smith transferred from the Dayton Flyers to Dan Hurley’s UConn in April. In the 2024–25 season, the redshirt junior started 31 of 33 games and posted career-best numbers, including 174 assists (5.3 per game) and a career-high 22 points in the opener against Iowa State.

“He feels good,” Hurley said. “I think he is a critical piece for us this year. He’s going to give us a different look, more pace and help us pressure people.

"We’ll put him on the court with athletes where we can pick up with pressure and change the speed of the game. I’m excited to put him in those positions. He’s got some pop, swag, and confidence. He won’t let me forget about the Dayton game.”

In the 2023–24 season, Smith endured a series of setbacks. After undergoing surgeries to repair and rebuild both ankles in spring and summer 2023, he made a return to practice in September with no restrictions.

His season ended almost immediately when he suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee just seven minutes into the opener. The injury required surgery, forcing him to take a medical redshirt year.

When fully recovered, Dan Hurley will expect Smith to inject speed, defensive pressure and energy into the Huskies’ lineup. Hurley signed a $50 million extension with UConn in July 2024 after leading the Huskies to back-to-back national championships (2023, 2024).

The 2024 Naismith College Coach of the Year is confident that Smith’s athleticism and leadership will help the UConn program.

Analyst highlights Dan Hurley’s potential secret weapon for UConn

After a disappointing second-round exit to the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies will be determined to bounce back and reestablish themselves. Basketball analyst Michael Cohen believed the squad’s most underrated asset might be sitting right beside Hurley on the bench, assistant coach Luke Murray.

Speaking on "The Hoops Cap" on Thursday, Cohen emphasized Murray’s influence within the Huskies’ program. Eight minutes into the interview, Cohen explained how Murray's significance in Hurley's setup.

“His influence on Dan is pretty significant; it’s a collaboration built on trust,” Cohen said (8:30 - 9:15). “It’s not necessarily him going to Hurley and saying, ‘We need to do this.’ It’s more like him introducing things to Hurley, and Hurley being open-minded enough to embrace them, discuss them, and learn about them.”

Described by Cohen as a “basketball nerd,” Murray was reported to be studying professional leagues beyond the NCAA, including those in Spain, Italy, France, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand. This worldwide perspective allows him to identify innovative strategies and adapt them for UConn’s system.

“He’ll grab things and ideas from anywhere and bring them into UConn’s offense,” Cohen said.

He also added that this openness to international styles could soon make UConn’s playbook unlike anything seen in American college basketball. Cohen referenced that the influence could also reshape the program’s recruiting methods, targeting players who fit these unique schemes.

As the Huskies prepare for the upcoming season, Murray’s behind-the-scenes influence could be the X-factor in their resurgence, as Michael Cohen observed.

