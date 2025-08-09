"People are dying to see him play": Dan Hurley lavishes praise on UConn freshman ahead of next season

In a crowded field of elite programs, UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley landed the commitment of five-star guard Braylon Mullins in October last year. Mullins is the No. 24-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. During media availability on Friday, Hurley lavished praise on Mullins and his role in preparing the freshman for the demands of playing for the Huskies next season. &quot;Braylon knows how to play,&quot; Hurley said. &quot;It was kind of like a setting, like maybe the McDonald’s game. It probably works to his disadvantage because in a game like that, he’s not just out there looking for his or what have you. The guy can pass and he knows how to move without the ball. Any good guard, I think, he’s got a maturity about him. &quot;We’ve got to get him ready for November. We’ve had this conversation with him. People are dying to see him play in terms of the freshman class. He’s a really exciting player. &quot;There’s a lot of anticipation for what he’s going to look like this winter,&quot; he added. &quot;We just have to prepare him mentally for the high expectations and the high anticipation. Just get him ready for all that so he can handle it and go out and perform like you’ve seen he can perform.&quot; How Dan Hurley recruited Braylon MullinsBraylon Mullins starred for Greenfield Central High School, Indiana and Indiana Elite in the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He was heavily recruited by several elite programs, but he chose Dan Hurley's Huskies over the Indiana Hoosiers and North Carolina Tar Heels. During an interview with ESPN, Mullins revealed how the charismatic Hurley built a relationship with him, which swayed him towards committing to the Huskies over his home state team, the Hoosiers. &quot;I felt like playing for Coach Hurley was the best decision and fit for myself,&quot; Mullins said. &quot;Coming off back-to-back national championships, he understands winning and that meant a lot to me. &quot;I also had a great relationship with coach Hurley. We would text, talk and FaceTime. The relationship I built with him and winning national championships came together and helped me and my decision. A national championship is the ultimate goal when you go to college. I want to have a chance for that,&quot; he added. Braylon Mullins will be part of Dan Hurley's refreshed roster in Storrs that includes returnees like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball, and stellar additions from the transfer portal, including talented guards Silas DeMary Jr. and Malachi Smith.