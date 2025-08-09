  • home icon
  $20 million worth UConn HC Dan Hurley sends subtle warning to entire Big East Conference: "Going to be a top offense regardless of who plays"

$20 million worth UConn HC Dan Hurley sends subtle warning to entire Big East Conference: "Going to be a top offense regardless of who plays"

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 09, 2025 10:46 GMT
UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley
UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley

Dan Hurley was unable to lead the UConn Huskies to a three-peat of national championships as they were beaten by eventual champions, the Florida Gators, in the second round of the Big Dance. Hurley has refreshed his roster ahead of next season with several impressive signings from the transfer portal.

During Friday's media availability, the $20 million worth Hurley (as per Celebrity Net Worth) sent a subtle warning to his rivals regarding the strength of his team while pinpointing one area that was crucial to the Huskies being a force to be reckoned with next season (7:30).

"In our mind right now, it's like, when you come off the year we've had, we're obviously not patting ourselves on the back by not winning the regular season or Big East Tournament or by not making it out of the first week of the tournament," Dan Hurley said. "I don't think anyone who was a part of that feels too secure in their job.
"So, I would say across the board in our mind, we have a lot of offensive weapons, we feel like we're too deep in a lot of positions and a lot of our starting is gonna come down to who can help us get our defense fixed. We had offensive issues last year in different areas but we were still a top-15 offense. We're gonna be a top offensive team regardless of who plays, but who's gonna get us back to a top ten defense?"
Analyst tabs Dan Hurley's UConn defense to thrive

During this week's segment of "The Field of 68," analyst Rob Dawson tabbed Dan Hurley's UConn to thrive defensively next season due to the improvements shown towards the end of last season (11:28).

"The X factor for me for this group is on the defensive end of the floor," Dawson said. "They got much better at the end of last season than they were at the start of last season. ... I think that they will improve not having Sampson Johnson out there, he was a liability on the glass and was not the best on-ball defender we've ever seen."
Dan Hurley's team allowed an average of 68 points per game against them last season and 72 points in games against top-25 opponents, but that number dipped to 62 points in the last five games of the season.

Last season, the Huskies were beaten in the Big East regular season and tournament championships by coach Rick Pitino's resurgent St. John's Red Storm, who will provide intense competition once again after stellar moves in the transfer portal.

