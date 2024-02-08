$200,000 NIL-valued Juju Watkins promotes partnership with $12.92 billion worth Celsius energy drinks - “tapping in”

USC women’s basketball freshman sensation Juju Watkins showcased her collaboration with the multi-billion dollar company CELSIUS on Wednesday.

Watkins shared an exciting video with the energy drink brand on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Tapping in with @celsiusofficial."

With an On3 NIL valuation of $200,000, Watkins' partnership with the energy drinks company marks a significant milestone not only for her career but also for the burgeoning field of collegiate athlete endorsements.

In a strategic maneuver to tap into the thriving realm of college sports, CELSIUS expanded its footprint by securing NIL deals with Watkins and other promising freshmen basketball talents like Jared McCain, Cody Williams and Kwame Evans in January.

This marks CELSIUS' initial foray into the college basketball domain, aligning with the brand's mission to bolster its presence within the collegiate sports sphere. A spokesperson for the energy drink expressed enthusiasm about this partnership:

"Partnering with Juju Watkins, Jared McCain, Cody Williams, and Kwame Evans highlights CELSIUS’ growing and strong presence in college sports."

As per the spokesperson, the collaboration underscores the brand's dedication to promoting a "Live Fit" mentality among athletes:

"These four freshman stars embody CELSIUS’ Live Fit mentality, and we could not be more excited to fuel them for upcoming games, March Madness, and beyond."

With March Madness fast approaching, this will hype up a lot of customer participation because of these new partnerships.

CELSIUS, with a reported net worth of $12.92 billion, doesn't have big-name NIL partnerships. However, the company is making forays into the college scene with its CELSIUS University. This is a program that gives students real-world marketing experience.

This idea has really exploded. It has grown a huge 200% in schools taking part. Plus, there are now 900% more student ambassadors across the country than last year.

Juju Watkins: A rising star

Juju Watkins' journey from a talented high school athlete to a five-star prospect is amazing. From Chatsworth, California, her performances earned her impressive awards, such as the Naismith High School Player and LA Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She scored big, becoming the second-highest scorer nationwide. She netted about 26.5 points on average per game for the USC Women of Troy.

Her NIL portfolio shows her appeal, boasting collaborations beyond CELSIUS. Big names like Nike, Lids, Cash App and House of Victory are on her list. She's also the first high school athlete to team up with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Watkins' success is taking USC's women's basketball program to a higher level. She led the team to an impressive 10-1 record, earning them a sixth place in the USA TODAY/WBCA standings. The Trojans also clinched the 10th spot in the Associated Press rankings.

Also Read: "Nah don't do that, much respect there" - $212000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins cleverly dodges "Caitlin Clark who?" question after recording 51-point game