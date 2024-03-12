$200 million worth Drake gives shoutout to Robert Dillingham for Duke star's stellar performance during the season: "Let people see you"

Kentucky Wildcats guard Robert Dillingham helped the team end the season on a high note. They beat the regular season Southeastern Conference champions Tennessee Volunteers 85-81. The game saw Dillingham register 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

A video on Instagram shows Canadian rapper and singer Drake, whose NET value is $200 million per Yahoo Finance, with Dillingham. In the video, he gives a shoutout to Dillingham during his concert at the Rupp Arena after the Wildcats beat Tennessee.

"I've been watching this guy for a long time. Turn around let the people see you Rob, let the people see you. Shiftyy!" Drake said to Robert Dillingham.

Drake frequents Rupp Arena and has been friends with coach John Calipari since 2009.

After the game, Calipari spoke about his relationship with Drake.

“I got emotional. I was, had my head down because he talks about the history, how long we’ve known each other and how when he wasn’t Drake, that we supported him,” Calipari said. “And he knew we were there for him and he said it helped his confidence and all this stuff."

"He is a superstar who’s never gotten away from who he is. He’s the same guy I met when he was 25 or 24, whatever he was, just getting off DeGrassi. It’s amazing.”

Fans react to Drake's shoutout to Robert Dillingham

College hoops fans reacted to the video of Drake giving a shoutout to Dillingham on Instagram.

Robert Dillingham has a peculiar relationship with coach John Calipari

Robert Dillingham is an exceptional talent who is occasionally indisciplined during games when he loses concentration, especially on defense, or takes bad shots.

Kentucky coach John Calipari is among Dillingham's biggest fans. But several times during the season, he has expressed his frustration at the young guard's play and benched him.

Coach Calipari spoke about Dillingham in the postgame news conference after Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 93-77.

“Sometimes, he’s not choosing to pass it – ‘I’m going to try and score this’. Today, he took one bad shot. He knew it but I give him one play a half that way and I don’t say much. But if it goes to two or three? You’re out because we respect the fact that we’re giving you the ball and letting you go,” Calipari said. “Just make easy plays, shoot the ball.”

The coach also explained why he played Dillingham for six minutes in the first half against Tennessee.

“I don’t play guys with two fouls in the first half,” Calipari said. “Fourteen minutes to go in the first half Robert has two fouls. Now, you kind of see why. Rob (Dillingham) stretched the game out. He made the plays that got us up double digits."

"And he doesn’t have to play thinking ‘I can’t foul.’ No, he’s fine. He’s got two fouls (in the second half). He can play basketball now."

Despite his eccentricities, Calipari will hope Dillingham can lead the Kentucky Wildcats to the NCAA tournament.