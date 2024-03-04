2024 AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings for Week 17: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The women's college basketball scene is going to be extremely intriguing as the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 17 is officially out. With the conference tournaments and Selection Sunday coming up in the next couple of weeks, we are getting close to the end of the college basketball season.

But what does the AP Poll Top 25 actually look like? Let's take a look at the most recent poll.

AP Poll Top 25 Breakdown

The AP Poll had a lot of major changes in everything but the top spot as the South Carolina Gamecocks remained undefeated. The top five are now South Carolina, Stanford, Iowa, Ohio State and USC.

Below is the entire top 25 for the women's college basketball.

Ranking Team Record 1 South Carolina 29-0 2 Stanford 26-4 3 Iowa 26-4 4 Ohio State 25-4 5 USC 23-5 6 Texas 27-4 7 UCLA 24-5 8 LSU 26-4 9 UConn 26-5 10 North Carolina State 25-5 11 Virginia Tech 23-6 12 Indiana 24-4 13 Oregon State 23-6 14 Notre Dame 23-6 15 Gonzaga 29-2 16 Kansas State 24-6 17 Baylor 23-6 18 Colorado 21-8 19 Oklahoma 21-8 20 Syracuse 23-6 21 Creighton 24-4 22 Utah 21-9 23 UNLV 26-2 24 Louisville 23-8 25 Fairfield 26-1

Who climbed the most in this week's AP Poll Top 25?

The Baylor Bears had the most significant climb from last week's AP Poll as the team jumped four spots to 17th in the country. The program played two games since last week's poll and they went 2-0.

The first game saw the Bears pick up a 74-55 road win against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday. Then they were able to show their dominance on Sunday as they won 67-45 at home against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

They are looking to continue dominating throughout the postseason as they ended the regular season as well as they possibly could.

Who has fallen the most in this week's AP Poll Top 25?

The Colorado Buffaloes had the biggest drop as they fell five spots and now sit 18th in this week's AP Poll. They had a tough stretch as they went winless in their two games this week.

The first game on Monday saw them lose on the road to the UCLA Bruins 53-45. Their other game was more disappointing as they lost at home to an unranked Washington State Cougars team, 72-63 on Saturday.

