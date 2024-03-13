2024 March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of Teams that Have Clinched Spots in the Men's NCAA Tournament

The 2024 March Madness is shaping up and there are already a few teams that have clinched spots in the Big Dance. These teams have secured automatic bids through their conference tournaments while others are still competing to clinch their spots.
As of March 13, a handful of teams have earned their top spots in the Big Dance Tournament. The Morehead State Eagles clinched the first spot in the men's NCAA Tournament by defeating Little Rock during the Ohio Valley Championship.
The Longwood Lancers came out from the Big South conference while the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to represent the CAA. The Horizon League will be bannered by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Additionally, the Drake Bulldogs from the Missouri Valley, the Wagner Seahawks from the Northeast Conference, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from the Summit League, the James Madison Dukes from the Sun Belt, and the Saint Mary's Gaels from the West Coast Conference have also clinched their berths.
There are 32 automatic bids available for the men's 2024 March Madness tournaments. Securing a tournament victory ensures an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The remaining sports in the tournament are filled through at-large bids, which are granted to teams based on their performances and rankings.
The rest of the conferences will be deciding their champions from March 16 to 18.
List of teams in the Big Dance and upcoming conference champions' decision dates
- America East: March 16
- American Athletic: March 17
- Atlantic 10: March 17
- ACC: March 16
- Big 12: March 16
- Big Sky: March 16
- Big South: Longwood
- Big Ten: March 17
- Big West: March 16
- CAA: Charleston
- Conference USA: March 16
- Horizon League: Oakland
- Ivy League: March 17
- MAAC: March 16
- MAC: March 16
- MEAN: March 16
- Missouri Valley: Drake
- Mountain West: March 16
- Northeast: Wagner
- Ohio Valley: Morehead State
- Pac-12 March 16
- Patriot League: March 13
- SEC: March 17
- Southern: Stanford
- Southland: March 13
- SWAC: March 16
- Summit League: South Dakota State
- Sun Belt: James Madison
- West Coast: Sant Mary's
- WAC: March 16
How to watch 2024 March Madness?
The 2024 March Madness can be watched without cable through various channels. CBS broadcasts most Sunday Selection and Men's NCAA games while TBS, TNT and TruTV get to broadcast the tournament matches.
Women's NCAA games are predominantly shown on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News, ABC and ESPN+.
For online streaming, live TV services offer comprehensive coverage from Sunday Selection to the Championship game. Paramount's subsidiaries, including ET, CBS, and Paramount+ with Showtime, are involved in broadcasting.