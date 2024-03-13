2024 March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of Teams that Have Clinched Spots in the Men's NCAA Tournament

The 2024 March Madness is shaping up and there are already a few teams that have clinched spots in the Big Dance. These teams have secured automatic bids through their conference tournaments while others are still competing to clinch their spots.

As of March 13, a handful of teams have earned their top spots in the Big Dance Tournament. The Morehead State Eagles clinched the first spot in the men's NCAA Tournament by defeating Little Rock during the Ohio Valley Championship.

The Longwood Lancers came out from the Big South conference while the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to represent the CAA. The Horizon League will be bannered by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Additionally, the Drake Bulldogs from the Missouri Valley, the Wagner Seahawks from the Northeast Conference, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from the Summit League, the James Madison Dukes from the Sun Belt, and the Saint Mary's Gaels from the West Coast Conference have also clinched their berths.

There are 32 automatic bids available for the men's 2024 March Madness tournaments. Securing a tournament victory ensures an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The remaining sports in the tournament are filled through at-large bids, which are granted to teams based on their performances and rankings.

The rest of the conferences will be deciding their champions from March 16 to 18.

List of teams in the Big Dance and upcoming conference champions' decision dates

America East: March 16

American Athletic: March 17

Atlantic 10: March 17

ACC: March 16

Big 12: March 16

Big Sky: March 16

Big South: Longwood

Big Ten: March 17

Big West: March 16

CAA: Charleston

Conference USA: March 16

Horizon League: Oakland

Ivy League: March 17

MAAC: March 16

MAC: March 16

MEAN: March 16

Missouri Valley: Drake

Mountain West: March 16

Northeast: Wagner

Ohio Valley: Morehead State

Pac-12 March 16

Patriot League: March 13

SEC: March 17

Southern: Stanford

Southland: March 13

SWAC: March 16

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: James Madison

West Coast: Sant Mary's

WAC: March 16

How to watch 2024 March Madness?

The 2024 March Madness can be watched without cable through various channels. CBS broadcasts most Sunday Selection and Men's NCAA games while TBS, TNT and TruTV get to broadcast the tournament matches.

Women's NCAA games are predominantly shown on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News, ABC and ESPN+.

For online streaming, live TV services offer comprehensive coverage from Sunday Selection to the Championship game. Paramount's subsidiaries, including ET, CBS, and Paramount+ with Showtime, are involved in broadcasting.