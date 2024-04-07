2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: Full list of inductees announced ft. Jerry West

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is among the most prestigious honors for anyone involved in the basketball world. The list of inductees includes names like Michael Jordan, John Wooden, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many more.

Each year, a select number of finalists are picked to have their names engraved in basketball history. This year continues that tradition with 13 additions to the list. The 2024 class of inductees was announced Saturday at the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament Final Four venue, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here is a look at the full list of inductees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Vince Carter, Guard

Vince Carter's induction seems long overdue after his 22-year NBA career. Carter is an eight-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA. He took home the Rookie of the Year Award in 1999.

He played over 1,500 games in the NBA and scored 25,728 total points in his career. Carter now joins his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Walter Davis, Guard

Walter Davis spent 15 years in the NBA after being selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 1977 NBA draft. He was a six-time All-Star and won Rookie of the Year. He earns his spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, finishing his professional career with 19,521 total points.

Chauncey Billups, Guard

Billups spent 17 years in the NBA and won the 2004 NBA Finals with the Detroit Pistons. In addition to his NBA championship ring, Billups also brought home the Finals MVP Award.

Billups finished his career with 15,802 points, over 5,000 assists, and 1,051 career steals. Billups has transitioned into coaching and was hired as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

Bo Ryan, Coach

Bo Ryan coached at Milwaukee and Wisconsin in his 17-year career. He made 15 appearances in the NCAA Tournament and brought his team to the Final Four twice. Ryan doesn't have any NCAA championships, but he was a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Award winner during his tenure with Wisconsin.

Jerry West, Guard

Jerry West finished his 14-year NBA career as an NBA Hall of Famer and 14-time All-Star. West is one of the greatest two-way players in history, and he finally earned his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

He won the 1972 NBA Finals as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and was the 1969 Finals MVP.

Doug Collins, Guard / Coach

Collins has been involved with the NBA since he was selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1973 NBA draft. He spent eight years in the NBA as a player and was a four-time All-Star.

He then transitioned into coaching, where he spent time coaching in Chicago, Detroit, Washington and Philadelphia. Collins last coached in 2013 and owns a career coaching record of 442-207 as he takes his rightful spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Charles Smith, Coach

Charles Smith is the winningest head coach in the State of Louisiana with Peabody Magnet High School. It is a major accomplishment for a high school coach to be considered for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and Smith earned his induction after winning his 10th state title this year.

Herb Simon, Owner

Herb Simon purchased the Indiana Pacers with his brother Mel Simon in 1983. Simon still owns the Pacers and has since bought the WNBA's Indiana Fever as well.

Harley Redin, Coach

Harley Redin was a massive influence on women's basketball and coached the U.S. women's basketball team in the 1959 and 1971 Pan American games. He passed away in 2020, but his impact on women's basketball will live forever in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dick Barnett, Guard

Dick Barnett played 14 years in the NBA, from 1959 to 1974. He was a two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks. Barnett finished his career with 15,358 points, 2,812 rebounds and 2,729 assists.

Michele Timms, Guard

Michele Timms is an Australian-born WNBA player who spent five seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She began her professional career when she was 32 years old and was voted a WNBA All-Star in 1999. She played for Australia in two Olympic games and has her No. 7 retired by the Mercury.

Michael Cooper, Guard

Michael Cooper was a guard from New Mexico who was selected in the third round of the 1978 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Cooper played 12 seasons in the NBA and was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers. Cooper took home the 1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year Award and was voted eight-time all-defense.

Seimone Augustus, Guard/Forward

Augustus was the first overall pick from the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 WNBA draft after playing at LSU. Augustus finished her career as a four-time WNBA champion and an eight-time all-star.

She finished her career in 2020 with the Los Angeles Sparks after 15 seasons in the WNBA. Augustus scored over 6,000 points and 1,228 rebounds in her career and has earned her way into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

