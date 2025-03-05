"21 to 7 on f**ing free throws is bull**t": Mike Woodson furious after Indiana struggles against Oregon

Indiana’s coach Mike Woodson did not hold back in his assessment of the Hoosiers' 73-64 defeat to Oregon on Tuesday. The Hoosiers were unable to score after giving up a 3-pointer to Jackson Shelstad with less than two minutes on the clock. After the game, Indiana writer Jack Ankony shared an X post of Woodson being critical of the officiating as he highlighted the 21-7 free-throw disparity in the physical game.

Ad

“We had our chances but listen guys,” Woodson said. “In a physical game like this you can’t be 21 to 7. You gotta be kidding me. 21 to 7 on f*****g free throws is bull***t. It just can’t be, not in a physical game. They’re a physical team and it can’t be that lopsided, impossible.”

Ad

Trending

The Hoosiers were on the wrong end of unfavorable calls in the free-throw column on the stats sheet. Oregon shot 21 times from the line while Indiana only managed seven. Woodson highlighted the imbalance and went on a furious rant about the nature of the calls in the aggressive game.

“It is what it is,” Mike Woodson said. “In a physical game like that where both teams are battling their a***s off, you can’t punish one team and put one team at the line for 21 times and the other team only get there seven times.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indiana was unlucky to only attempt two free throws in the second half while Oregon shot 15 of 17, closing out the win with 7-of-8 from the line in the last one minute. Oregon’s Nate Bittle shot 8-of-8 from the line as Indiana’s Malik Reneau shot 0-of-3 and Oumar Ballo ended the game without a single free throw attempt.

Mike Woodson calls out Indiana’s defense after loss to Oregon

Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was blunt in his postgame remarks following Hoosiers' tough loss to Oregon on Tuesday, pointing to a defensive lapse as a key factor in the defeat. Woodson acknowledged that Indiana failed to execute properly, allowing Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad to hit a crucial shot that swung the momentum in his team's favor.

Ad

“We didn’t defend it well. We didn’t,” Woodson said. “Because Bittle caught the ball up top, Anthony was sucked in, and all he had to do was stay out. We did not defend it well.”

Woodson emphasized that the defensive breakdown gave Oregon an open look at a critical moment. Rather than forcing Bittle to take the shot, the Hoosiers allowed Jackson the opportunity to deliver in the clutch.

Ad

“I mean, make Bittle be the guy that beats you,” Woodson said. “Jackson has shown he can make shots and beat you, and he did. It was a big shot when we were up one.”

Beyond the defensive mistake, Mike Woodson also expressed disappointment with Indiana’s overall execution on offense. Despite having solid play calls in place, Indiana struggled to follow through and allowed Oregon’s defense to disrupt their rhythm. The loss was a frustrating one for the Hoosiers, who had opportunities to secure a victory but failed to execute in key moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here