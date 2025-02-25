"A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while": College hoops fans discuss if firing Mike Woodson is a good route for Indiana 

The Indiana Hoosiers, on a 16-11 run this season, are set to part ways with coach Mike Woodson at the end of the season. After the Indiana program announced on Friday that Woodson would step down, college hoops fans were divided on social media.

Ad

A fan-made post on Reddit questioning the decision on Sunday.

“Did Indiana make a mistake by firing Mike Woodson? The user posted.

A college hoops fan discusses if firing Mike Woodson is a good route for Indiana - Image source: Reddit/popeofmarch

The post seemed to be in response to Indiana’s win as Woodson had just led the Hoosiers to a win over No. 13-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Woodson's future had become uncertain after previously losing six in seven games, with three of them being blowout losses.

Ad

Trending

Not all fans were convinced, with one comment summing up the skepticism from a section of the fanbase.

“A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while,” a fan commented.

A college hoops fan comments on the post about Mike Woodson - Image source: Reddit/popeofmarch

A few other fans dropped their opinions showing their satisfaction with the announcement.

Ad

“Go through with it no matter what happens,” another fan said.

“They should hire Kyle Neptune,” a fan said.

“Not a mistake to move on from Woodson.” another fan commented.

Another set of fans showed their dissatisfaction with the announcement.

“No we did not ,” a fan said.

“No way. But this run has been fun. He has good players!” another fan commented.

Ad

“Our ranking is uh.... generous,” a fan commented.

College hoops fans discuss if firing Mike Woodson is a good route for Indiana - Image source: Reddit/popeofmarch

Mike Woodson honors Bob Knight by sitting in 'The' chair

Indiana coach Mike Woodson paid tribute to his legendary mentor, Bob Knight, during Indiana’s 73-58 victory over No. 13-ranked Purdue on Sunday. On the 40th anniversary of Knight’s infamous chair-throwing incident, Woodson took a seat in what he believes to be the actual red plastic chair that Knight hurled across the court in 1985.

Ad

Due to his bad back, Woodson usually placed a large pad on his bench seat at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. However, on this historic night, that pad wasn’t on just any seat, it was on “the chair.”

“You guys don’t realize that is ‘the chair.’ I've had it a while,” Woodson revealed after the game.

According to Woodson, the chair was rescued the morning after the incident by Scott Greer, a former Indiana tennis coach.

Ad

Greer had the foresight to retrieve the chair, then got signatures from Knight and several other Indiana coaches, including Sam Bell (track and field), Jerry Yeagley (soccer), and Doc Counsilman (swimming). Greer also took photographs as proof.

Years later, after Greer’s passing, his family passed the chair on to Woodson, making it even more meaningful for the Indiana coach and former Hoosiers player.

“A good friend of mine, his wife was Scott Greer’s daughter,” Woodson said. “He passed away about a year ago, and there sat the little red chair with all the documentation. I happened to get my hands on it, that’s why it was special to have it here tonight.”

Ad

Indiana struggled in the first half, trailing 37-25 at halftime. Some fans might have wondered whether history would repeat itself if the Hoosiers didn’t turn things around.

Indiana surged back with a dominant 48-21 second-half performance to secure the win. When asked if he ever considered tossing the chair in frustration, Woodson laughed it off.

“I wasn’t going to throw the chair,” Woodson said. “But I did want to sit in it.”

With the win over Purdue and a special nod to Indiana basketball history, Woodson made sure that Bob Knight’s legacy lived on in Assembly Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here