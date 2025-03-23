2x Oscars winner Spike Lee shares inspiring message for St. John's HC Rick Pitino amid Arkansas matchup hype

Rick Pitino and St. John's had a surprise high-profile guest, Spike Lee, at their second-round NCAA Tournament game on Saturday. The acclaimed director, who has two Oscars, was spotted courtside rocking in St. John's gear as the Red Storm took on Arkansas in Providence.

Ad

Speaking with John Fanta, who was calling the game for Fox Sports before the matchup, Lee shared his thoughts on coaching legend Pitino and St. John's incredible season.

"Why stop here?" Lee had a message for the Red Storm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

St. John's has been enjoying a strong resurgence since Pitino's arrival after more than a decade of struggles. In only his second season at the helm, he has helped the Red Storm win their first Big East regular-season and tournament championships in almost forty years.

"I remember when the Big East was the Big East. So Coach Pitino's really bought our team back," New York sports superfan Lee added. "New York City is all behind him. The Garden is rocking."

Ad

Rick Pitino and St. John's suffer heartbreaking defeat to Arkansas

Despite the support of Spike Lee and a raucous Providence crowd, No. 2 seed St. John's came up short against John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, falling 75-66.

Trailing by just two points with less than five minutes left, the Red Storm could not complete the comeback after a late push by the Razorbacks who went 9-2 down the stretch.

Ad

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor had a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds for Rick Pitino's squad in the losing effort.

"Arkansas, they were very athletic. They played a great game, took away a lot of what we do," Pitino said postgame. "But they were the better team. They outplayed us, and they deserve to move on, and we don't.

"That's what March Madness is all about. Sometimes, no matter how great a regular season you have, you play this way, and you’re going to get beat."

Ad

Ad

The loss ends St. John's Cinderella run in the Big Dance, as they made their first Round of 32 appearance since 2000.

Arkansas limited St. John's to just 28% shooting from the field, which is quite below their season average, and also dominated the paint, to move on to the Sweet 16.

Despite getting eliminated early, St. John's has a lot to be proud of this season under Rick Pitino's leadership, surpassing all expectations and going much further than anyone predicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here