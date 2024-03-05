$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of breaking major Steph Curry record days after becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader

Steph Curry and Caitlin Clark have something clearly in common about their games: they're both absolute snipers from deep. Now, the $3.1 million NIL-valued athlete is on the cusp of yet another college basketball record set by none other than the Warriors superstar himself.

A recent post on X by FOX College Hoops revealed that Clark is just one three-pointer away (as of this writing) from surpassing Curry's most 3-pointers made in a season in NCAA D1 hoops history. The Warriors superstar's record is set at 162 3-pointers.

Expand Tweet

Curry's mark was set in the 2007-2008 season, when he led Davidson College to an impressive run to the Elite Eight. That year, the Wildcats went 29-7 overall and was undefeated in 20 total conference games. Curry was averaging his highest scoring output too (28.7 PPG) while also shooting almost 40% from three on almost 10 3-pt FG attempts a game.

Caitlin Clark's numbers are reminiscent of Steph Curry's run, though it's clear that she's scoring far more (32.3 PPG) and shooting more threes (max 13.3 attempts/game) than Steph ever did. Also, with the Iowa Hawkeyes now well on their way into March Madness as the current no. 3-ranked team in the nation, Clark will be surpassing the mark way, way more as her team goes deep into the postseason.

Is Caitlin Clark basically playing like Steph Curry right now?

Caitlin Clark and Steph Curry's games are often compared to each other, and it's not hard to see why. Both of them don't just shoot three-pointers (and make them at a high rate), but they also shoot from way, way downtown. This is why a lot of fans even jokingly go as far as say that the Iowa star is "too good" for the WNBA and that she should go to the NBA instead.

But when the Warriors' leading man was asked about Clark, he was all about giving her props (via Yahoo).

“Caitlin is special. Her story, journey, the record speaks for itself and it’s cool … it’s just dope from a scoring perspective, from a shooting perspective, just a hooper that’s doing what she’s doing."

Curry added:

“You can pick anybody that she talks about in terms of being an inspiration, if she picks something from our game, or models something from our game, I don’t ever take that for granted."

With the NBA holding the much-talked-about Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point contest at the last All-Star Weekend, maybe it's time for Steph vs. Caitlin in 2025.

The Iowa Lady Hawkeyes' next game (where Caitlin Clark can definitely surpass Steph Curry's record) remains TBD at the time of this writing.