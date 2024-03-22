$3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has a massive impact on Iowa's economy as state sees $82.5m in consumer spending: Report

The "Caitlin Clark effect" has caused quite a stir in Iowa, as the basketball phenom is lifting the economy.

According to the Common Sense Institute (CSI) of Iowa, in the last three seasons, Clark has prompted massive consumer spending of about $82.5 million across the state.

Apart from the revenue boost, there was also a surge in attendance at Iowa's home games. The numbers have tripled since Clark arrived in 2020–21. It has led to a substantial profit estimated at between $14.4 and $52.3 million for Iowa's economy.

Ben Murray, CSI Director of Policy & Research, said people are hyped about Caitlin Clark and want to see her play, though there was a similar incident that occurred with Megan Gustafson. Here's what Murray said:

"People are hyped now about Iowa Women's Basketball. Look, Caitlin Clark is a wonder, but you also had Megan Gustafson before Caitlin and we saw she increased attendance." (via KGAN)

"And then under Clark, her tenure at the university you saw those massive increases in attendance," Murray added. "I think you're gonna see a retained interest above previous levels I don't think its going to go back to what it was."

$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark (per On3) led a significant increase in out-of-state attendees, as the numbers grew from 10% to 15% in her senior year, i.e. 38,000 people. Doug Neumann, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said:

"Caitlin Clark is that once-in-a-generation athlete who captures the hearts and minds of people across the nation and we have the facts to prove it."

Neuman further emphasized the role of Clark by putting the spotlight on Iowa and bringing in long-term economic merits.

“She put Iowa in the national spotlight and showcased our state to the world," Neuman added. "The economic impact she has driven will pay dividends for Iowa’s future and inspire young athletes for decades to come.”

Caitlin Clark is all set to tip off March Madness

Caitlin Clark will meet the Holy Cross Crusaders for their first game in March Madness. This will be the final March Madness run for Caitlin Clark as she declares her decision to play in the WNBA. It will also be her last chance to fill one missing jewel in her crown: the national championship.

The Holy Cross Crusaders

The Holy Cross Crusaders inked their first NCAA tournament victory since 1991, and they're ready to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Carver-Hawkey Arena. They defeated UT Martin 72-45 in the First Four to secure a match against Iowa.

