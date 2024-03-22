IN PHOTOS: $200M worth Country star Tim McGraw rocks Caitlin Clark t-shirt during concert

Arguably NCAA's biggest draw at the moment, Caitlin Clark has been selling out every arena she plays at and has become the crowd-puller of the season with her outstanding scoring abilities.

Since the Clark fever is high, the $200 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) country star, Tim McGraw, made a sweet gesture in her homeland Iowa and surprised the fans.

On Thursday, McGraw rocked his concert night at the Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. He knows his local audience very well as the Louisiana native came to the stage, wearing a black and golden jersey of Clark.

Amid the cheers, he also had a backdrop featuring the image of the Iowa star. McGraw performed in Iowa for the first time in two years. He previously performed in front of a crowd of 35,000 as part of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend in Newton in 2022.

Tim McGraw in a Caitlin Clark t-shirt

In the meantime, Caitlin Clark has gained fame beyond Iowa and emerged as the face of college sports. The "Everywhere" singer's tribute to Clark speaks volumes about her influence nationwide.

Clarkonomics: the impact of Caitlin Clark on the Iowa economy

Iowa's economy saw the biggest surge over the years with "the Caitlin Clark effect." A report from the Common Sense Institute of Iowa says Clark has ignited consumer spending by $82.5 million in the last three seasons.

"People are hyped now about Iowa Women's Basketball," CSI Director of Policy & Research Ben Murrey said (via KGAN).

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Championship

People who visit Iowa to watch Clark's game ultimately contribute to the economy, and attendance has been three times higher than before she entered the campus.

"And then under Clark, her tenure at the university you saw those massive increases in attendance. I think you're gonna see a retained interest above previous levels. I don't think its going to go back to what it was," Murrey added.

The report further indicated that the $82.5 million is double the state revenue generated at the state fair in 2021. The 22-year-old has also significantly increased the number of out-of-state attendees from 10% to 15%, which is about 38,000 people.

“Clark is that once-in-a-generation athlete who captures the hearts and minds of people across the nation and we have the facts to prove it,” said Doug Neumann, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

By significantly helping increase the number of attendees, it has been projected that Clark's career could potentially contribute anywhere between $14.5 million and $52.3 million to the economy of Iowa.

