$3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reacts to Anthony Edwards electrifying dunk via latest IG story

Caitlin Clark has been engaging in some NBA action before Iowa begins its NCAA Tournament. The Iowa guard was in awe of Anthony Edwards' viral dunk on John Collins in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 114-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million according to On3, took to her Instagram story and reposted a poster of Edwards' slam on Collins with three exploding head emojis.

Edwards threw down his electrifying dunk in the third quarter of the contest but hurt himself and Collins on the play. After the game, the Timberwolves star said:

“I was thinking I was going to miss it because I wasn’t close to the rim, but somehow God willed it in for me.”

It was later reported that Edwards dislocated his left ring finger while making the slam. He left the court briefly to pop the finger back into place and was able to return. Meanwhile, Collins was ruled out for the fourth quarter with a head injury but avoided a concussion.

While Clark has been enjoying coverage of the NBA, she will soon have to turn her attention towards Iowa's NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark will want to end Iowa's NCAA championship drought this season

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is in her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She has led the team to three Big Ten Tournament titles but will be eager to help the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship.

The Hawkeyes made it to the NCAA Tournament final last season but suffered heartbreak at the final hurdle, losing 102-85 against Angel Reese's LSU. They will have a chance to make amends with Clark firing on all cylinders this season.

Iowa will begin its postseason run this year on Saturday, playing its first game of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes will take on the winner of Thursday's First Four game between No. 16 seeds Holy Cross and UT Martin.