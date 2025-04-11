$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction for new teammate Rob Wright at BYU 

Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III did not have the best ending to his 2024-2025 rookie campaign of college basketball. On March 23, he and his ninth-seeded team of the East region were trounced out of this year's national tournament. They suffered a 23-point loss at the hands of the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the second round of March Madness.

Since then, Wright has confirmed that he will be entering the transfer portal to find a new home to play for in the 2025-2026 season. On Thursday, the now second-year standout, per On3, has chosen the BYU Cougars as the next program he'll be playing for next, and it looks like incoming five-star HS recruit AJ Dybantsa is thrilled.

With the reported news of the Wilmington, Delaware native transferring to the school, Dybantsa, whose NIL value is $3.8 million per On3, dropped a one-word reaction on his Instagram story with a repost of the news by @transferportal on Instagram to express his excitement towards his incoming college teammate in Wright:

"OOOUUUWEEESKII," Dybantsa exclaimed.

(Image Source: @aj.dybantsa/Instagram)

It was an up-and-down year for the Bears, as despite fielding the likes of Wright and freshman star VJ Edgecombe, they merely finished with an overall record of 20-15 and 10-10 during conference play. Earlier in March as well, they were trounced out of the Big 12 conference tournament by the Texas Tech Red Raiders by just a two-point margin, 76-74, during the quarterfinal.

Greener pastures may be on the way for Wright since he will have a fresh new start at likely being the starting facilitator for the Cougars, while having the uber-athleticism and raw scoring prowess of Dybantsa as his running mate. The two players are expected to lead BYU in the 2025-2025 campaign under the tutelage of coach Kevin Young.

In his final game for the Scott Drew-coached Baylor, Wright dropped 11 points, two rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Dybantsa is finishing off his fantastic high school career at Utah Prep as the consensus No. 1 ranked recruit of the Class of 2025 while coming off a recent stint at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III will bring a fiery backcourt duo for BYU Cougars

Given that Dybantsa is ultra-athletic with the ability to score at all three levels, his skill set may be unlocked further with the playmaking abilities of Robert Wright III beside him. In his lone year at Baylor, Wright averaged 11.5 markers, 2.1 boards, a team-high 4.2 dimes and 1.0 steals per contest as the clear-cut floor general of his team.

Their insertion into the BYU Cougars should help bolster the team's upcoming campaign, where they finished with an overall record of 26-10 and 14-6 during Big 12 conference play before being bounced out of March Madness in the Sweet 16.

