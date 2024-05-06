3 active college basketball coaches with multiple national championships in their careers ft. Dan Hurley

The success of college basketball coaches is usually measured by the number of championships they have won. Dan Hurley is one such coach who will go down in the history books of the sport.

However, college basketball has had a few iconic coaches who have led their teams to multiple national championships. This article will look at three active coaches who have won more than two national titles.

Dan Hurley is among only 3 active college basketball coaches with multiple national titles

#1 Dan Hurley

UConn coach Dan Hurley has become one of the best college basketball coaches after winning back-to-back national championships with the Huskies. Hurley has completely turned the program around after taking over in the 2018-19 season. Also, he won the Sporting News National Coach of the Year 2024 for his contribution to college basketball.

Furthermore, Hurley has also been awarded the Naismith Coach of the Year (2024), Big East Coach of the Year (2024) and A-10 Coach of the Year (2018).

Since starting coaching in the 2010-11 season, Hurley has coached the Wagner Seahawks, Rhode Island and UConn over the years. He has a record of 292-163. With UConn, Dan Hurley finished this season with an overall record of 37-3.

#2 Bill Self

As a former player, Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self has now written his name in the history books as one of the three active coaches to have won multiple national championships. Self was awarded AP College Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2016 and NABC Coach of the Year in 2016. He also won Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2012.

In the NCAA Tournament, Bill has a 57-23 record after starting in 1998. He has appeared 12 times in the Sweet 16 as the coach of the Kansas men's basketball team and reached the Final Four four times.

Self has won the national championship with the Kansas Jayhawks twice. His first title came in 2008 and the second in 2022 against the North Carolina Tar Heels, leading the Jayhawks to their fourth overall title.

#3 Rick Pitino

‎St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino boasts several records to his name. Over 20 of his former players and assistants went on to coach in Division I. Also, Pitino is the most traveled coach in college basketball, having spent 35 seasons as a head coach.

Pitino has won two national championships. The first one came in 1996 as the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, and the second was in 2013 with the Louisville Cardinals, making him the only coach to win national championships with two different teams. However, the Cardinals' triumph was vacated by the NCAA.

Pitino boasts an overall record of 731-303. He has several accolades to his name, including two-time AP College Coach of the Year (2009, 2016), NABC Coach of the Year (2016) and Naismith College Coach of the Year (2012). He has been coaching St. John's since last season.

