3 biggest commitments Dan Hurley secured in spring transfer portal ft. Liam McNeeley

Dan Hurley won the last two NCAA titles with the UConn Huskies. However, he had a busy transfer season after he lost most of his star players to the NBA draft. Among them were Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban and Stephon Castle. Additionally, Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton are not eligible for collegiate basketball anymore.

Let's have a look at the three biggest commitments secured by Hurley for the 2024 campaign.

3 biggest commitments Dan Hurley secured in the spring transfer portal

#3. Tarris Reed Jr.

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Penn State vs Michigan

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Tarris Reed Jr. played for the Michigan Wolverines for the first two years of his collegiate career. Nicknamed "Hoss", Reed initially committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. However, following Michigan's decision to dismiss coach Juwan Howard in the aftermath of an 8-24 campaign, he promptly entered the transfer portal.

Reed Jr. rejected offers from various programs including Ohio State, Purdue, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Kansas. He averaged 9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in the 2023-24 season

#2, Aidan Mahaney

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon vs Saint Marys

Former Saint Mary's point guard, Aidan Mahaney, has committed to Dan Hurley's UConn for the 2024 campaign after his two seasons there. Hailing from Lafayette, Mahaney committed to Saint Mary's after rejecting offers from California, Stanford, and Princeton.

He has been selected to the First Team All-WCC twice, achieving this recognition in both his freshman and sophomore years. During his sophomore season, he received the WCC Freshman of the Week award an impressive 10 times.

During his debut against Oral Roberts, he incredibly scored 25 points in 26 minutes. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

#1, Liam McNeeley

High School Basketball: McDonald's All American Games Press Conference

Liam McNeeley was born in Richardson, Texas. He averaged 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game as a sophomore at John Paul II. McNeelay also played for the USA U-16 team. He averaged 5.7 points, and 5.0 rebounds per game at the 2021 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and secured a gold medal.

McNeelay was a part of the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game. He started his collegiate career with Indiana as a five-star recruit, after rejecting offers from Kansas and Texas. However, he recommitted and committed again to UConn on April 26, 2024.