Saint Mary transfer Aidan Mahaney commits to Dan Hurley’s UConn ahead of 2024-25 season: Report

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Aidan Mahaney, one of the highly sought-after guards in the transfer portal, has announced his commitment to UConn. Mahaney's decision marks a significant addition to the Huskies' roster, following the recent commitment of five-star recruit Liam McNeeley.

Originally hailing from Lafayette, California, Mahaney visited UConn's campus late last week before exploring options at Kentucky over the past weekend. Despite interest from Creighton and Virginia, Dan Hurley's program emerged as the victor in securing Mahaney's commitment.

"I chose UConn because I want to compete for national championships," Mahaney expressed. "UConn is a place that keeps the main thing the main thing. The coaching staff has proven themselves to be the best in the country the last two years."

Mahaney pointe­d to UConn's coaches as the big draw.

"The coaching staff doesn't rebuild at UConn, they reload," Mahaney emphasized. "There is no tiptoeing around the fact that the program is going for it all again, and I am ready to be a part of that journey towards continued greatness,"

A key motivation for Aidan Mahaney's decision was UConn's pursuit of a historic third consecutive national championship, reflecting the program's ambitious goals and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"One game at a time, obviously, but the goals at UConn are set the moment you walk into the facilities. National champs,"

With Mahaney's commitment, UConn solidifies its roster for the upcoming 2024–25 season.

UConn bolsters its backcourt with the addition of Aidan Mahaney

Aidan Mahaney, a two-time first-team All-WCC selection, is a star guard in mid-major college basketball. At 6-foot-3, Mahaney was amazing in his first year. He scored 25 points in his first game and scored another 20 points six more times that season.

Aidan Mahaney sustained his good form in his second year. He scored 25 points against New Mexico and 22 points against Utah.

He averaged 19.7 points per game and shot 50% from three-point range in three matches with Gonzaga. In the WCC tournament title game win, Mahaney scored 23 points.

Over his two seasons with the Gaels, Aidan Mahaney boasted averages of 13.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 37.5% from beyond the arc on more than six attempts per game.

Mahaney's addition to the UConn Huskies comes at a crucial juncture, as the team faces the departure of four starters, including standout performers Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, to the NBA draft.

With notable losses in the backcourt, Aidan Mahaney's arrival provides a much-needed boost.

Head coach Dan Hurley will look to harness Mahaney's talent alongside the likes of Hassan Diarra, Samson Johnson, and Solomon Ball while integrating promising recruits such as McNeeley, Nowell, and Abraham.