"Completely ignored coach Dan Hurley": Donovan Clingan revisits meet with POTUS Joe Biden after UConn's NCAA title victory

UConn's center, Donovan Clingan, guided the team to its sixth NCAA championship this season. They will meet with President Joe Biden to celebrate their back-to-back March Madness triumphs.

Amid the celebration, a TikTok viral video of their visit to the White House after the victory last season has surfaced.

In the video posted on Twitter, Clingan talked about their meeting with President Joe Biden and mentioned how coach Dan Hurley was ignored.

"Last year, after we won the national championship, we went to the white house, took a picture with Joe Biden, team picture. Joe Biden talked to us for about 3 minutes."

"Completely ignored coach Hurley, really couldn' understand what he was saying and then he was like, 'Let's grab a picture'," added Clingan.

He also mentioned that Biden doesn't have much basketball knowledge.

Expand Tweet

UConn enjoyed a dominating run through the NCAA Tournament in 2024. As the top seed in the East, they opened the tournament with a dominant 91-52 victory over Stetson, followed by a 75-58 triumph over Northwestern in the second round.

In the Sweet Sixteen, they beat San Diego St. 82-52, setting the stage with Illinois for the Elite Eight, where they won 77-52. In the Final Four, they beat Alabama 85-72 before ultimately clinching the title against Purdue with a 75-60 victory.

The final game was a highly anticipated matchup between Purdue's 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and UConn's 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan. Despite Edey's 37-point tally, Clingan led his program to their sixth NCAA title.

In the 2023–24 season, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game in the NCAA tournament.

Also Read: Top 10 hilarious Zach Edey-Donovan Clingan memes cracking up the internet ahead of national championship showdown

Donovan Clingan declared for the NBA Draft 2024

Purdue v Connecticut

On April 12th, 2024, Clingan declared for the 2024 NBA Draft through a social media post. After being mostly on the bench in his freshman year, Donovan was a key player for UConn in his sophomore season.

He is projected to be a No. 3 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Top 100 list.

Also Read: Is Donovan Clingan going to the NBA? UConn star's latest decision explored