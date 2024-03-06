$3 million worth Rose Zhang showers Caitlin Clark with flattering words as Iowa star becomes highest NCAA scorer of all time

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark drew the nation's gaze during Sunday's 93-83 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes as viewers watched her make history and break Pete Maravich's college basketball points scoring record.

At the end of the game, she had tallied 35 points, six rebounds and nine assists, obliterating the record to stand alone as the greatest scorer ever in college basketball.

American pro golfer Rose Zhang, who is worth $3 million per Yahoo Finance, joined other celebrities in lauding Clark's achievement.

"Beyond inspiring @caitlinclark22," Zhang wrote on Instagram.

Rose Zhang's IG

Basketball insider compares Caitlin Clark and LeBron James' records

Popular ESPN analyst Jay Bilas recently answered a question comparing which achievement was bigger, LeBron James scoring 40,000 NBA points or Caitlin Clark being college basketball's greatest-ever scorer.

“Wow. I don’t — that’s a difficult comparison,” said Bilas. “They’re both amazing, and that kind of brings up an interesting point — almost our need to go away from celebrating the accomplishment and then, you know, try to put it in a different context.

“Like, when Tiger Woods wins the Masters, we don’t say, ‘who’s better, Tiger or Jack (Nicklaus)?’ when he’s getting the Green Jacket put on him. But we seem to do that for some reason.”

Bilas seemed to err on the side of the popular Clark in his answer.

“Now, I don’t know what the greater accomplishment was. All I know, Dan, is Caitlyn Clark is a supernova, the likes of which we’ve never seen, certainly in women’s basketball and arguably in college basketball, period.

“And it has been amazing to see her fill all these arenas and to play the way she plays, to play with that kind of joy, which I think is an additive to just her scoring.”

Bilas pointed out an underrated aspect of Clark's game, which is her passing. She is on track to finish as the nation's highest scorer and assist maker for the second year in a row, a unique combination.

A few months ago, Caitlin Clark became the only NCAA Division I player to tally 3,000+ points and 1,000+ assists. She currently has 1,058 assists.

“Then, one thing that gets overlooked a little bit, maybe not by some of the basketball experts that cover games, but she’s an extraordinary passer,” Bilas said. “There’s no other scorer that I know of on that list of the greatest scorers in women’s basketball and even men’s that is as high up on the assist level as she is.

“I mean, she’s a magnificent passer in addition to being an unbelievable scorer.”

It is a testament to how magnificent her achievement is that as she leaves college basketball for the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is being compared to a titan of the game like LeBron James.