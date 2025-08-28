$30 million worth La La Anthony gushes over son Kiyan landing spotlight in Travis Kelce & American Eagle campaign

Syracuse Orange freshman Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo and La La Anthony, was featured in an ad campaign for the new American Eagle x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collection. Anthony was one of several prominent young athletes, including gymnast Suni Lee and UConn hooper Azzi Fudd, who were part of the campaign.Read More: Azzi Fudd partners up with Kiyan Anthony, Anna Frey and more to carry forward Sydney Sweeney's campaign with denim giant La La, an actress and media personality whose estimated net worth stands at $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, reposted several Instagram stories featuring her son in the American Eagle promotion. The first story is a repost from Complex Style’s official account, showing Anthony posing with Kelce and Fudd. &quot;Let's goooo @kiyananthony. I'm so proud of you!!!&quot; she wrote, expressing her elation at her son's involvement in such a high-profile endorsement. Screenshots via Instagram (@lala/IG)Other stories shared by La La were photos Anthony posted on his Instagram, featuring all seven members of the campaign, including himself, Travis Kelce, Suni Lee, Azzi Fudd, Anna Frey, Drew Allar and Jeremiah Smith. Anthony, who committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse, last November, is among the youngest in this high-profile group of endorsees. He has yet to play a collegiate game, yet he is securing major brand endorsements. Kiyan Anthony shares his thoughts on American Eagle x Tru Kolors project Kiyan Anthony signed an NIL deal with American Eagle Outfitters on Wednesday, as per his profile via On3. As a result, he was featured in a limited-edition collaboration that merged the aesthetic of American Eagle with Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors brand. Speaking with Boardroom, he shared his excitement about being part of the campaign. &quot;It has been unreal in the best way,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;Working with Travis. ... made this whole experience something I'll never forget.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe collaboration will feature an array of apparel and accessories designed to blend athletic wear with casual fashion. Over 90 pieces will be available across two drops on Wednesday and Sep. 24, including T-shirts, varsity jackets, sweaters and cargo pants. Anthony also owns a clothing brand, One Way Clothing, marking his foray into fashion. His involvement with the American Eagle x Tru Kolors could potentially offer him insights into broader brand collaborations.