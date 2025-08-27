  • home icon
  Azzi Fudd partners up with Kiyan Anthony, Anna Frey and more to carry forward Sydney Sweeney's campaign with denim giant

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:36 GMT
Azzi Fudd, Kiyan Anthony and Drew Allar appeared on American Eagle ad
Azzi Fudd, Kiyan Anthony and Drew Allar appeared on American Eagle ad - Source: Getty

In an unexpected collaboration of collegiate athletes, Azzi Fudd, Kiyan Anthony, Anna Frey and Drew Allar teamed up for American Eagle's latest ad campaign. On Instagram, the brand posted a video featuring these athletes, building on momentum from a previous celebrity endorsement with actress Sydney Sweeney.

"👀 coming 8/27," the caption read.
It hinted at an upcoming major announcement on Wednesday. The video started with two college football stars, Allar and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, discussing something. Most of their conversation was beeped out to maintain suspense.

Syracuse basketball freshman Kiyan Anthony appeared next, followed by tennis star Anna Frey and finally, Azzi Fudd. The UConn guard was on a phone call, presumably talking about the campaign, which was also beeped out. She then asked the rest of the group what she missed.

The video ended with a voiceover and text on the screen, "Okay, but seriously, what even is the #!@?%"

Fudd reposted the video to her Instagram account as a paid partnership, amplifying its reach to her significant following. She signed an NIL deal with American Eagle in October 2022 and has appeared in ad campaigns for the brand.

Azzi Fudd captures memories from exciting world tour alongside Stephen Curry

Azzi Fudd's offseason venture keeps getting more exciting, as she embarked on a world tour with NBA superstar Stephen Curry as part of his annual Curry Brand tour.

The camp started in the Bay Area earlier this month, before transitioning to Asia with the first stop in China. Fudd, who serves as a prominent brand ambassador for Curry Brand, joined him for a series of events and youth basketball clinics.

On Sunday, Fudd posted a recap of the tour on her Instagram, featuring snapshots with Curry and other participants.

"World tour 🤩✅ Huge thank you to @stephencurry30 for having me and the fans in China for the love 🥹 💛," she wrote.
Fudd will now shift her focus to prepare for her final season with the UConn Huskies. She was a key cog in the team's championship-winning run last season. With Paige Bueckers out in the WNBA, Fudd is poised to assume a primary leadership role alongside Sarah Strong.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
